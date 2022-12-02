NHL Injuries: Ducks, Sabres, Blackhawks, Blue Jackets, Red Wings, Canadiens, Devils, Islanders, Flyers and Penguins

Saad Yousuf: Anaheim Ducks defenseman John Klingberg missed last night’s game with an injury and isn’t traveling with the team.

Bill Hoppe: Buffalo Sabres defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin is day-to-day and will be a pain tolerance thing according to coach Don Granato.

Charlie Roumeliotis: The Chicago Blackhawks placed defenseman Jarred Tinordi on the IR with a hip injury.

CBJ Public Relations: The Columbus Blue Jackets activated forward Patrik Laine and goaltender Elvis Merzlikins off the IR.

Kevin Allen of Detroit Hockey Now: The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Tyler Bertuzzi on the IR with a hand injury. No timeline has been given. The Red Wings were off yesterday.

Wednesday night it looked like he took a shot off the hand. He just came back from a broken hand.

Montreal Canadiens: Forward Brendan Gallagher was being evaluated for a lower-body injury yesterday and missed last night’s game.

Kenzie Lalonde: The Canadiens have placed forward Mike Hoffman on the IR.

Adam Kimelman: New Jersey Devils coach Lindy Ruff said that forward Nathan Bastian is “still being evaluated” and is out indefinitely.

Amanda Stein: Devils defenseman John Marino was on the ice for their optional skate.

Kevin Kurz: New York Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello said that forward Kyle Palmieri had been placed on the IR. Forward Josh Bailey and Cal Clutterbuck are listed as day-to-day.

Kevin Kurz: Islanders GM Lamoriello said that Clutterbuck’s issue is not related to the shoulder he had surgery on.

Charlie O’Connor: Asked Philadelphia Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher for some clarity on Cam Atkinson‘s injury and he said that Atkinson wants to keep it private.

Fans are frustrated with being kept in the dark regarding his injury situation, especially having gone through last season and Ryan Ellis.

Charlie O’Connor: Flyers coach John Tortorella on Wednesday on Atkinson and Travis Konecny: “That’s a day-by-day situation, I think it’s gotten to that, where it’s not so much long-term.”

Adam Kimelman: Flyers defenseman Tony DeAngelo was on the ice for their optional skate.

Matt Vensel: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that defenseman Kris Letang took a ‘twirl’ yesterday morning and gave the impression that it was more for mental health.

Letang is still undergoing tests and being closely monitored by the team.