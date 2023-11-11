NHL Injuries: Ducks, Sabres, Flames, Hurricanes, Blue Jackets, Wings, Panthers, Flyers, Leafs, Golden Knights, and Caps

Dan Greenspan: Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres forward Alex Tuch is doubtful to play both games of their back-to-back.

Elliotte Friedman: Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom didn’t skate yesterday. Dustin Wolf backed up Dan Vladar.

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce returned to the lineup after missing eight games with a lower-body injury.

Brian Hedger: Columbus Blue Jackets coach Pascal Vincent said that forward Patrik Laine could return this weekend after he passed the “coach’s conditioning test.” They’ll see how he feels in the morning.

Ansar Khan: Detroit Red Wings forward Austin Czarnik left the arena on Thursday on crutches and his out tonight. He is questionable for their trip to Sweden next week.

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett was on the ice in a regular jersey.

Jameson Olive: Panthers forward Bennett and defenseman Brandon Montour could return by the end of their road trip.

Coach Paul Maurice: “We’re now in a 10-day window where we’re probably going to see these guys back.”

Defenseman Aaron Ekblad was always going be out longer than Montour.

Charlie O’Connor: Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart missed last night’s game with an illness.

Jonas Siegel: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe on defenseman John Klingberg, who missed last night’s game: “John Klingberg’s been working through some injuries here the last little bit so today’s a chance for us to give him some time to work through that. We’ll have a better sense of where he’s at tomorrow.”

Mark Masters: Maple Leafs defenseman Jake McCabe returned to the lineup last night.

Puck Pedia: The Vegas Golden Knights have activated Zach Whitecloud from the LTIR. The Golden Knights now have $85,000 in remaining LTIR space with 23 players on their active roster.

Tarik El-Bashir: The Washington Capitals activated forward Nic Dowd from the IR and placed forward Anthony Mantha on the IR.