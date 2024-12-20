NHL Injuries: Ducks, Sabres, Red Wings, Oilers, Wild, Predators, Lightning, Kraken, Capitals, and More

Derek Lee: Anaheim Ducks Trevor Zegras told Brian Hayward in the broadcast booth on Wednesday that he’s moving around pretty good, and that he’s hopeful to be able to return before the six-week timeline.

Buffalo Sabres: Forward Ryan McLeod was given a maintenance day yesterday and is questionable for tonight’s game.

Coach Lindy Ruff said that forward Jordan Greenway will be having mid-body surgery and he’ll be out “long-term.”

Bill Hoppe of the Buffalo Hockey Beat: Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin will return to the lineup tonight after missing the past eight games with back spasms.

Forward Sam Lafferty could return after missing the past nine games with a lower-body injury.

NHL Injuries: Blue Jackets, Stars, Red Wings, Panthers, Wild, Flyers, Sharks, Maple Leafs and Golden Knights

Bob Duff of Detroit Hockey Now: The Detroit Red Wings were off yesterday, so an update on defenseman Simon Edvinsson won’t be known until later today. Edvinsson left Wednesday’s game with an upper-body injury.

Daily Faceoff: Edmonton Oilers forward Viktor Arvidsson will return to the lineup after missing the past 15 games.

Michael Russo: The Minnesota Wild were off yesterday but it sounded like defenseman Brock Faber was doing OK. He went to the hospital Wednesday night to get checked out. He took a puck to the throat area.

Emma Lingan: Despite practicing with the top PP unit at practice yesterday, Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi wasn’t ready to return to the lineup.

Stefen Rosner: New York Islanders forward Anthony Duclair will be a game-time decision on Saturday. He’ll need to be activated from the LTIR. Sounds like there’s a good chance that he’ll be returning to the lineup.

Semyon Varlamov is also on the LTIR. Once Grant Hutton is off the roster, they’ll be cap compliant to activate Duclair.

Colin Stephenson: New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin is still day-to-day. Defenseman K’Andre Miller is skating in New York and won’t be joining the team.

Adam Kimelman: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Cam York missed last night’s game. He missed the last half of Wednesday’s game as well.

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks forward Klim Kostin skated again in a no-contact jersey.

Bruce Miles: Seattle Kraken forward Yanni Gourde returned to the lineup after missing the past three games with a lower-body injury.

Tampa Bay Lightning: Defenseman J.J. Moser will be out for 8-10 weeks with a lower-body injury.

NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks Not Worried about Brock Boeser Contract Extension

Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals coach Spencer Carbery on forward Alex Ovechkin practicing in a no-contact jersey: “Won’t play and then we’ll sort of see how the next 48 hours go and see if there’s a potential of him playing in one of those, LA or Boston.”