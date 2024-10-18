NHL Injuries: Flames, Avs, Blue Jackets, Red Wings, Canadiens, Wild, Rangers, Penguins, Sharks and Utah

Calgary Flames: Forward Samuel Honzek is listed as week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

Evan Rawal: The injury to Colorado Avalanche’s Miles Wood is not believed to be serious and there is a chance that he will play tonight.

Defenseman Devon Toews and Jonathan Drouin won’t be in the lineup. There is no timetable on when Drouin could return.

Brian Hedger of the Columbus Dispatch: Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Erik Gudbranson could be out for a while with an upper-body injury. He left Tuesday’s game holding his right arm.

Already on the Blue Jackets IR list: Boone Jenner (shoulder surgery), Justin Danforth (wrist), Dmitri Voronkov (upper body), and Gavin Brindley (broken finger).

Danforth has been practicing and could be ready to return soon.

Goaltender Elvis Merzlikins is out short-term with an upper-body injury according to a source.

Ansar Khan: There is a flu bug going around the Detroit Red Wings room. Forwards Dylan Larkin and Andrew Copp were able to go last night. Christian Fischer was also in the lineup.

Defenseman Jeff Petry is still out with an upper-body injury.

TSN: Montreal Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson left last night’s game after the first period with an upper-body injury.

Sarah McLellan: Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin said that defenseman Jared Spurgeon‘s lower-body injury is related to last year’s surgeries and he won’t be with the team to start their road trip.

Mollie Walker: New York Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren, wearing a full face mask, was a full participant at their morning skate.

Matt Vensel: Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic was sent to the AHL on a conditioning stint.

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini won’t be activated from the IR prior to tonight’s game against the Winnipeg Jets according to head coach Ryan Warsofsky.

Celebrini has a hip injury and hasn’t started skating yet. He’s still week-to-week.

Defenseman Shakir Mukhamadullin (lower-body) is closer to returning than Celebrini. He’s been out since the start of training camp.

Craig Morgan: Utah Hockey Club defenseman Sean Durzi will be “out for the foreseeable future” with an upper-body injury.

Craig Morgan: Utah defenseman Robert Bortuzzo suffered an injury Wednesday night against the Ducks but it doesn’t appear to be serious. He could be able to go in their next game.