NHL Injuries: Flames, Devils, Kraken, Lightning, Maple Leafs, Golden Knights, and Jets

Pat Steinberg: Calgary Flames forward Justin Kirkland was still being evaluated yesterday for a lower-body injury. He only played two shifts in Friday’s game.

Jim Biringer: New Jersey Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said that forward Tomas Tatar is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Puck Pedia: The Seattle Kraken activated defenseman Vince Dunn from the LTIR and placed forward Jordan Eberle on the LTIR. The Kraken now have $2.17 million in cap space remaining on the LTIR.

Darren Brown: Dunn has missed the past 19 games with a mid-body injury.

Corey Long: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov missed last night’s game with an undisclosed injury and is day-to-day.

James Mirtle: The Toronto Maple Leafs have activated forward Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies from the IR and placed forward Bobby McMann on the IR.

The Leafs now have six players on the IR or LTIR: McMann, Max Pacioretty, Max Domi, Calle Jarnkrok, David Kampt, and Dakota Mermis.

Corey Long: Maple Leafs defenseman Jake McCabe left last night’s game in the second period after he took a puck off the side of his head. He’s not expected to miss any time according to coach Craig Berube.

Paul Delos Santos: Vegas Golden Knights forward Victor Olofsson returned to the lineup. He missed the past 20 games with a lower-body injury.

Elliotte Friedman: Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers didn’t skate yesterday but head coach Scott Arniel didn’t rule him out for today’s game

