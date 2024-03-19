NHL Injuries: Flames, Hurricanes, Oilers, Panthers, Wild, Rangers, Lightning, and Maple Leafs

Julian McKenzie: Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom skated yesterday and will do so a few more times this week. Coach Ryan Huska said they hope he’s ready for the weekend.

Dave McCarthy: Carolina Hurricanes forward Teuvo Teravainen has missed the past two games with an upper-body injury. Coach Rod Brind’Amour on Saturday: “We’re hoping (he is available at some point during the week) … We will see Tuesday. I don’t think his is going to be long term.”

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Edmonton Oilers defenseman Vincent Desharnais twisted his hand on Saturday during a fight with Josh Manson and was pulled as a precaution. He said he’s good to go for tonight.

David Dwork: Florida Panthers forwards Aleksander Barkov and Evan Rodrigues and goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky didn’t practice yesterday.

David Dwork: Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk left practice after getting tangled up with a teammate during a drill. He skated off slowly.

Jameson Olive: Panthers coach Paul Maurice said that Barkov, Rodrigues and Tkachuk are all fine. Bobrovsky is sick.

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild forward Joel Eriksson Ek will be out a little longer with a lower-body injury.

NHL.com: New York Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren will be out for a few weeks with a lower-body injury. The injury is not as bad as they initially feared.

Eduardo A. Encina: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper on whether forward Tanner Jeannot will play on their road trip: “Let’s hope he’s going to play on this trip. I suspect he will, just not sure when.”

Erik Erlendsson: Lightning coach Cooper on defenseman Mikhail Sergachev doing some light skating: “He’s making progress, that’s the great thing so I think it’s great for his mental state, too and he’s improving. Can’t believe it’s been six weeks, so good on him. Hopefully he keeps progressing.”

Terry Koshan: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin and forward Mitch Marner didn’t practice yesterday.