NHL Injuries: Flames, Hurricanes, Oilers, Panthers, Wild, Rangers, Lightning, and Maple Leafs

Julian McKenzie: Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom skated yesterday and will do so a few more times this week. Coach Ryan Huska said they hope he’s ready for the weekend.
Dave McCarthy: Carolina Hurricanes forward Teuvo Teravainen has missed the past two games with an upper-body injury. Coach Rod Brind’Amour on Saturday: “We’re hoping (he is available at some point during the week) … We will see Tuesday. I don’t think his is going to be long term.”
Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Edmonton Oilers defenseman Vincent Desharnais twisted his hand on Saturday during a fight with Josh Manson and was pulled as a precaution. He said he’s good to go for tonight.
David Dwork: Florida Panthers forwards Aleksander Barkov and Evan Rodrigues and goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky didn’t practice yesterday.
David Dwork: Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk left practice after getting tangled up with a teammate during a drill. He skated off slowly.
- Jameson Olive: Panthers coach Paul Maurice said that Barkov, Rodrigues and Tkachuk are all fine. Bobrovsky is sick.
Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild forward Joel Eriksson Ek will be out a little longer with a lower-body injury.
NHL.com: New York Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren will be out for a few weeks with a lower-body injury. The injury is not as bad as they initially feared.
Eduardo A. Encina: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper on whether forward Tanner Jeannot will play on their road trip: “Let’s hope he’s going to play on this trip. I suspect he will, just not sure when.”
Erik Erlendsson: Lightning coach Cooper on defenseman Mikhail Sergachev doing some light skating: “He’s making progress, that’s the great thing so I think it’s great for his mental state, too and he’s improving. Can’t believe it’s been six weeks, so good on him. Hopefully he keeps progressing.”
Terry Koshan: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin and forward Mitch Marner didn’t practice yesterday.
- David Alter: Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that Ilya Lyubushkin is doubtful for tonight and that Marner isn’t on their two-game road trip and is “day-to-day from being day-to-day”
- Dave McCarthy: Keefe on Marner: “Trying to get him to the point where he is comfortable throughout the week, so he’s day to day away from being day to day. It’s just that it hasn’t been responding the way they (medical staff) had hoped, so it’s just stepping back a little bit with it.”