NHL Injuries: Hurricanes, Avs, Blue Jackets, Islanders, Senators, Penguins, Blues and Capitals

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said that forward Max Pacioretty shed his no-contact jersey and added:

“It’s him saying that he wants a little extra work. It’s a good sign. We don’t want to rush anything, but every day I think he’s getting closer.”

Evan Rawal: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that forward Gabriel Landeskog and defenseman Bowen Byram and Josh Manson are not close to returning to the lineup.

Forward Nathan MacKinnon is skating and getting closer to returning.

There is no exact timeline on when Darren Helm will be ready.

Forward Martin Kaut is week-to-week.

Forward Valeri Nichushkin is expected to miss some time.

Brian Hedger: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine and goaltender Elvis Merzlikins are out with COVID.

Andy Graziano: New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech hasn’t skated after his head slammed into the boards. A little concerned for him.

TSN 1200: Ottawa Senators coach DJ Smith said that Tyler Motte has a broken finger. Rourke Chartier has an upper-body injury. Erik Brannstrom has a lower-body injury. Jacob Bernard-Docker is getting closer to returning. Mathieu Joseph skated yesterday but didn’t feel good and they’ll see again next week.

Josh Getzoff: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Ryan Poehling was on the ice yesterday after he missed Thursday’s game with an upper-body injury.

Forward Josh Archibald (lower-body) didn’t practice yesterday.

Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic: St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug has been placed on the LTIR with a lower-body injury. He’ll be re-evaluated in six weeks.

Tom Gulitti: The Washington Capitals have placed defenseman John Carlson the IR. He’s out indefinitely after taking a puck to the face.

Dan Rosen: Capitals coach Peter Laviolette said Carlson is going to be out “long-term.”

Tarik El-Bashir: Capitals forward T.J. Oshie and defenseman Martin Hehervary missed last night’s game with upper-body injuries.

Ken Wiebe: Winnipeg Jets forward Cole Perfetti didn’t practice yesterday. He left Thursday’s game with a possible upper-body injury.