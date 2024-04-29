NHL Injuries: Predators, Maple Leafs, Canucks, Capitals and Jets

Alex Daugherty: Roman Josi wasn’t on the bench to start the second but did return in the second.

Here’s a look at Roman Josi’s bloodied ear. pic.twitter.com/6xATKoDSQ1 — Alex Daugherty (@AlexDaugherty1) April 29, 2024

Roman Josi takes a deflected puck to the ear. pic.twitter.com/KBxBf1Is6n — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 28, 2024

Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews was pulled from their game on Saturday and coach Sheldon Keefe hopes he’ll have enough time for his health to improve.

“Not much of an update there (but) luckily, again, we’ve got a couple of days here,” Keefe said Sunday. “We thought the last couple of days would help us. For whatever reason it’s not one of those run-of-the-mill, everyday type of illnesses that sort of come and go.”

Keefe added that Matthews effects have lingered and the longer he’s out on the ice pushing himself, the worse he gets.

Irfaan Gaffar: Vancouver Canucks goaltender Casey DeSmith missed last night’s game but will likely be back for Game 5. It’s not sounding like a serious injury and he has played through worse before.

Rick Dhaliwal: DeSmith’s injury isn’t related to the Michael McCarron hit in Game 3.

Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals defenseman Rasmus Sandin returned to the lineup yesterday.

Trey Myers: Winnipeg Jets defenseman Brenden Dillon missed yesterday’s game but they are hopeful that he’ll be ready for Tuesday. Coach Rick Bowness said that if it were up to Dillon, he would have played.

Mike McIntyre: Jets coach Bowness said that Vladislav Namestnikov was taken to the hospital and they didn’t have anything more to update at this time.