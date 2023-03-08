NHL Injuries: Sabres, Blackhawks, Avs, Panthers, Devils, Rangers, Wild, Sharks, Lightning, Leafs and Canucks

Brian Koziol: Buffalo Sabres forward Tyson Jost was good to go last night.

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Andreas Englund has a pulled hamstring and isn’t traveling with the team.

Forward Austin Wagner was seeing doctors about an injury that is infected. They knew of the situation when they acquired him.

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson is three weeks into an eight to 10 week timeline.

Avs coach Jared Bedner is “cautiously optimistic” that forward Darren Helm will return this year.

The Avs are hopeful that defenseman Josh Manson will return at the end of the month.

Goaltender Pavel Francouz is progressing slower than they had hoped but they are still hopeful he’ll be able to return his year.

Peter Baugh : Avs coach Bednar on Gabriel Landeskog: “He’s missed a long time. I don’t know. It’s a slow moving process for him, so we’ve just got to take it day by day. And he continues to do the work to push to try to get back and help our team. But I don’t have a timeline on him.”

Ryan Boulding: Avs coach Bednar on Josh Manson: "Just depends. It's hard to say. I think that Manson, obviously he was at a point where he could come back and play and played some games and some really good games for us. So I'm hopeful that he'll be able to get back. I'm hopeful that it's be by the end of the month so he can get some games in down the stretch to help us get into the playoffs and be ready for that time of year."

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers forward Givani Smith was on the ice in no-contact jersey.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils coach Lindy Ruff said that goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood is skating but there is not timeline yet.

Larry Brooks: New York Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren skated before practice. Forward Tyler Motte skated in a no-contact jersey.

Jesse Pierce: Minnesota Wild forward Brandon Duhaime is out with an upper-body injury and defenseman Jonas Brodin with a lower-body injury.

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks coach David Quinn said that defenseman Radim Simek‘s has had two concussion this year and his upper-body injury is a “reoccurring situation.”

Forward Jonah Godjovich has been practicing for a week or so but is still “a ways away.”

Chris Krenn: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman missed last night’s game. Coach Jon Cooper said it’s not long-term and added: “I’d put him in that day-to-day category.”

Defenseman Erik Cernak returned to the lineup.

Mark Masters: Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares was on the ice for their morning skate.

Joshua Kloke: Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that foward Ryan O’Reilly had surgery on his finger and and will be out for four weeks.

Rick Dhaliwal: The agent, Jason Dickson, on Vancouver Canucks defenseman Ethan Bear‘s injury: “He had dental work, lost 1 tooth and they were worried a tooth broke in the roots and into his gums. Ethan was also dealing with side effects of a concussion.”