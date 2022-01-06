NHL Injury Updates: Avs, Blue Jackets, Oilers, Wild, Devils, Rangers, Sharks, Leafs, Golden Knights and Capitals

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that defenseman Jack Johnson has a lower-body injury and added “I don’t know the extent of the injury.”

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets coach Brad Larsen said that forward Alexandre Texier and goaltender Elvis Merzlikins are ruled out for tonight’s game.

Edmonton Oilers: Forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was put on the IR.

Ryan Rishaug: It’s sounding like Nugent-Hopkins could be out for three to four weeks.

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild forward Nick Bjugstad was injured in the final minute of practice on Tuesday and didn’t travel with the team to Boston.

Mike Morreale: New Jersey Devils coach Lindy Ruff on forward Nico Hischier: “Nico was back this morning, skated lightly on his own. He’s going to participate in tomorrow’s morning skate. And likelihood, is if things go well, he should play for us.”

New York Rangers: Defenseman K’Andre Miller is out with a non-COVID issue.

Corey Masisak: San Jose Sharks defensemen Jacob Middleton and Erik Karlsson were not at practice yesterday.

Curtis Pashelka: Sharks coach Bob Boughner said that Middleton and Karlsson have upper-body injuries and are questionable for tonight.

Luke Fox: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ondrej Kase missed last night’s game and remains day-to-day.

Ben Gotz: Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez practiced yesterday in a no-contact jersey.

Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Forwards Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie are out with a non-COVID illness.