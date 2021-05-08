NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Avs, Red Wings, Panthers, Wild, Habs, Blues, Lightning, Leafs, Knights and Caps

Steve Conroy: Boston Bruins forward Ondrej Kase practiced yesterday for the first time since suffering a head injury in the second game of the season.

Avalanche PR: Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Detroit Red Wings: Statement on Tyler Bertuzzi.

“Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi underwent successful back surgery on Friday, April 30 at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City. The procedure was performed by Dr. Frank Cammisa. He is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for the start of the 2021-22 season.

David Dwork: Florida Panthers coach Joel Quenneville said that defenseman Aaron Ekblad is six weeks into his 12 week recovery timetable.

After next week he will do some testing to see if he’s hit the next phase in his recovery.

“We think we’re on course to what we set out to do, with what the timeline is.”

Sarah McLellan: Minnesota Wild forward Kevin Fiala returned to the lineup.

Montreal Canadiens: Forward Paul Byron is listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Forward Phillip Danault is listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury. He was injured on Thursday against the Maple Leafs and may miss Saturday’s game.

Forward Brendan Gallagher has started skating this past week and is progressing on target.

Defenseman Shea Weber is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Goaltender Carey Price skated yesterday. There is no timeline on him returning from a concussion.

Jim Thomas: St. Louis Blue forward Vladimir Tarasenko is traveling with the team but didn’t play. Forward Sammy Blais didn’t travel with the team.

Jim Thomas: Blues defensemen Vince Dunn and Torey Krug weren’t in the lineup last night. Krug could return during their road trip but Dunn is still a little ways away from returning.

Corey Long of NHL.com: Tampa Bay Lightning forwards Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov expect to be ready for the start of the NHL playoffs.

“The goal has always been to be ready come Game 1 of the playoffs, and everything has been trending in that direction, so that’s exciting,” Stamkos said Friday. “I’m feeling much better. I’m definitely in a better place than I was a couple of weeks ago.”

Stankos added that Kucherov is really close.

Kristen Shilton: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nick Foligno (upper-body) didn’t practice yesterday.

Forwards Zach Hyman and Riley Nash practiced again in no-contact jerseys.

Kristen Shilton: Leafs Foligno did skate on his own according to coach Sheldon Keefe.

Ben Gotz: Vegas Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty wasn’t in the lineup last night.

David Schoen: Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves wasn’t able to go last night.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin didn’t practice due to his lower-body injury.

Injured players at practice were Tom Wilson (upper-body), Justin Schultz (lower-body) and Daniel Sprong (illness).