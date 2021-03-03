NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Blackhawks, Predators, Senators, Blues, Maple Leafs, and Capitals

Joe Haggerty: Boston Bruins forward David Krejci took part in practice in a regular full contract jersey.

Joe Haggerty: Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said they haven’t made any decisions on Matt Grzelcyk or David Krejci regarding playing Wednesday night.

Defenseman Kevan Miller could rejoin the team for practice later this week. He’s been doing some off-ice workouts.

There is no timetable on forward Ondrej Kase. He skated before practice.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton didn’t have any new updates on defenseman Brent Seabrook (back) or forwards Andrew Shaw and Dylan Strome, who are both in concussion protocol.

Brooks Bratten: The Nashville Predators didn’t update goaltender Juuse Saros who left after the first period last night. They are expected to update this morning.

Paul Skrbina: Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis will be out for four to six weeks with an upper-body injury.

Forward Luke Kunin will be out for two to four weeks and is was put on the IR.

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: The Ottawa Senators confirmed that forward Derek Stepan requires shoulder surgery and is finished for the season.

“Following a review and assessment by the team’s medical staff, it has been determined that Derek requires a surgical procedure to repair a damaged labrum that he incurred in dislocating his left shoulder,” said Senators general manager Pierre Dorion. “A procedure is scheduled to take place later this week which will see him miss the remainder of our season but it is expected that he be fully recovered ahead of next season. Our medical staff will remain in regular contact with Derek and his doctors as he continues his recovery.”

Jeremy Rutherford: St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube said that Vladimir Tarasenko will likely play on their road trip but isn’t ready for tonight’s game.

Mark Masters: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe on goaltender Jack Campbell re-aggravating his leg injury: “You go through your rehab & practice sessions & he was feeling really good, but game conditions are a whole different beast & didn’t respond the way he or our training staff were hoping … just have to take it a day at a time”

Luke Fox: Keefe added that Campbell is not available and that Frederik Andersen could play in one of their upcoming back-to-backs.

Mark Zwolinski: Keefe on Andersen: “a positive day … we’ll see how he is tomorrow and make a determination from there (whether he plays vs Oilers).”

Kristen Shilton: Keefe said that William Nylander was given a maintenance day yesterday: “He’s had something that he’s been managing and playing through here and just want to give him the day to let that settle down.”

Chris Johnston: Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews said that his wrist/hand is progressing and they’ll see how he feels today. He’s hopeful to play tonight.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals Evgeny Kuznetsov has missed the past two games with an upper-body injury.

He was on the ice and practiced in a full contact jersey.