NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Blue Jackets, Kings, Canadiens, Senators, Blues, Golden Knights and More

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes forward Jay Beagle (lower-body) will travel with the team on their three-game road trip and is expected to play at some point. It’s unlikely that he’ll be ready for tonight, but likely for one of their next two games. Beagle has been out since December 11th.

Conor Ryan: Boston Bruins coach Patrice Bergeron didn’t get clearance from the doctors to play last night. They are hopeful that he’ll be ready for Saturday.

Columbus Blue Jackets: Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo will have hip surgery and will be out for the remainder of the season. Recovery is expected to be six months. Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen:

“This is an injury that Joonas has been dealing with for some time and it has now gotten to the point where surgery is the best option. We are disappointed for him as he has worked extremely hard to be able to play, but this is the best course of action.”

Aaron Portzline: That will be two Blue Jackets goaltenders that suffered season-ending hip injuries. Prospect Daniil Tarasov had hip surgery last month.

Max Bultman: Detroit Red Wings goaltender Thomas Greiss left last night’s game with an injury.

Dennis Bernstein: Los Angeles Kings forward Viktor Arvidsson returned to the lineup last night.

Eric Engels: Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

TSN 1200: Ottawa Senators coach DJ Smith said that forward Drake Batherson is hopeful to play tomorrow. Smith added that Batherson needs to be 1000% ready so they will see.

Bruce Garrioch: Senators top prospect Jake Sanderson will be out four to six weeks after having hand surgery.

Chris Pinkert of NHL.com: St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug suffered an upper-body injury on Tuesday during the second period of their game against the Capitals. He is listed as week-to-week.

Jeremy Rutherford: Blues coach Craig Berube said Krug’s injury came from a slash to the left hand from Nick Jensen: “It didn’t look like much, but obviously it is.”

St. Louis Blues: Blues forward Tyler Bozak was placed on the IR with a lower-body injury.

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty had been a game-time decision but wasn’t ready to go.

David Schoen: Golden Knights forward Brett Howden has full movement according to coach Pete DeBoer.

David Schoen: Howden is in stable condition and undergoing further tests.