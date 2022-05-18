NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Stars, Oilers, Panthers, Penguins, Lightning and Maple Leafs

Eric Russo: Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak have been dealing with a “muscle injury” since the last six weeks of the regualar season. He won’t need surgery.

Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk had a dislocated right shoulder.

Hampus Lindholm was dealing with a knee injury he suffered on April 5th.

Saad Yousuf: Dallas Stars forward Luke Glendening had concussion symptoms and a twisted knee from the Nikita Zadorov hit. He also had a bad groin. Glendening would have been out for two to four week.

A couple of weeks before the playoffs, forward Tyler Seguin fractured his foot.

In Game 6, forward Roope Hintz injured his oblique.

Mark Spector: Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland confirms that forwards Leon Draisaitl, Evander Kane and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins will be good to go for Game 1.

Jim Matheson: It’s known that Draisaitl is injured. Nugent-Hopkins and Kane also didn’t practice yesterday.

David Dwork: Florida Panthers coach Andrew Brunette said that forward Mason Marchment will be out for Game 1 and is day-to-day going forward.

Mike DeFabo: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that Sidney Crosby was “not cleared to play in Game 6 by our team doctors. Any of the reports that suggest otherwise are simply false.”

Pens Inside Scoop: Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin said that in Game 1 he suffered a Grade 3 MCL injury but gutted through the triple OT. He didn’t play again in the series.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith (left in Game 1): “I had been dealing with a groin issue for about a month in a half. I think it was double OT and fatigue. I made a movement and felt my hip and groin go all at once… It was a pretty easy decision to come out of the game when I couldn’t really go down or move.”

Pittsburgh Penguins: DeSmith said he had surgery or days ago.

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak didn’t play after the final six minutes of the second period after he blocked a shot.

Cal Foote didn’t play the final 10 minutes.

Joe Smith: Lightning coach Jon Cooper didn’t have an update on Cernak after the game.

Joe Smith: Lightning forward Brayden Point wasn’t able to play last night.

Luke Fox: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin said that down the stretch he was deadling with concussions and another upper-body injury but added that he feels good now.