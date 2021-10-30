NHL Injury Updates: Coyotes, Hurricanes, Avs, Blue Jackets, Panthers, Devils, Penguins and More

Michael Russo: Arizona Coyotes defenseman Alex Goligoski will be out for one to two weeks with an upper-body injury. Defenseman Dmitry Kulikov is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Cory Lavalette: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said that Nino Niederreiter suffered a lower-body injury last night and it “looks like he’ll be out for a while.”

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that the earliest defenseman Devon Toews could return is sometime next week.

“This is becoming a day-to-day thing more than a week-to-week thing.”

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Max Domi returned to the lineup last night.

David Dwork: The Florida Panthers put forward Anton Lundell on the IR.

Sarah McLellan: The Minnesota Wild have placed forward Jordan Greenway on the IR with a lower-body injury.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils coach Lindy Ruff on goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood, who won’t play today: “Very encouraged where he’s at, and where he’s going. We fully anticipate he will be back sooner rather than later.”

Corey Masisak: Devils forward Jack Hughes will have his shoulder injury re-evaluated in five weeks. His shoulder injury is stable.

Mike Morreale: Coach Ruff on Miles Wood: “He’s probably the furthest away and he’s undergone some more specific tests these last couple of days so within the near future, we’ll have the answer to Miles.”

Corey Masisak: If Hughes is at least five weeks away, then it doesn’t sound like Wood will be back anytime soon.

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders coach Barry Trotz said that forward Zach Parise (back) will be a game-time decision today.

Olivia Reiner: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ryan Ellis questionable for today.

Mike DeFabo: Working on the power play on the Pittsburgh Penguins second rink were injured/ill forwards Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Jeff Carter and Bryan Rust.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Coach Mike Sullivan said that Sidney Crosby and Jeff Carter are game-time decisions.

Dave McCarthy: Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender was at practice and had his own net. He’s been out for two weeks with a groin injury and he was expected to miss two weeks.

Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic: Washington Capitals T.J. Oshie is listed as week-to-week with a lower-body injury after blocking a Danny DeKeyser slap shot. He was seen in a walking boot and using crutches.

Washington Capitals: The Capitals have placed forward T.J. Oshie on the IR and recalled forward Brett Leason.