NHL Injury Updates: Ducks, Bruins, Sabres, Canadiens, Islanders, Penguins and Sharks

Anaheim Ducks: Coach Dallas Eakins said that Ryan Getzlaf (upper-body) and Sam Steel (lower-body) didn’t practice yesterday.

Forward Rickard Rakell (upper-body) skated on his own and “inching closer” according to Eakins.

Forward Sonny Milano (upper-body) practiced with the team in a no-contact jersey.

Boston Bruins: Forward Jake DeBrusk returning to the lineup after being out for over two weeks: “I feel ready to go, obviously it will be a little bit different with game pace and game level, but that for me is all I really care about.”

Fluto Shinzawa: DeBrusk said that he lost his sense of taste and smell but his lungs weren’t affected.

Fluto Shinzawa: Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller a possibility for tonight’s game.

Matt Porter: Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said that goaltender Tuukka Rask skated yesterday morning and that he’s traveling with the team. He won’t play tonight.

Bill Hoppe of the Buffalo Hockey Beat: Buffalo Sabres forward Dylan Cozens and defenseman Will Borgen were on the ice after Sabres practice yesterday.

“We need the information on how they responded on the ice before we can go to the next step there,” interim Sabres coach Don Granato said on a Zoom call. “But clearly, they’re closer and closer.”

Borgen has missed the past 23 games with a broken forearm. Cozens has an upper-body injury and could return to practice this week.

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin said the defenseman Ben Chiarot is ahead of schedule.

“We feel that we’re able to absorb the blow of losing Benny, but again as you mentioned, he’s closer than we all thought he’s going to be. So we expect Ben back in our lineup sooner than we were expected earlier when they announced 6-8 weeks.”

Pierre LeBrun: The Montreal Canadiens Brendan Gallagher left last night’s game early.

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders Noah Dobson said he was basically asymptomatic after he tested positive for COVID.

Michelle Crechiolo of NHL.com: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Brandon Tanev is out week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

Defenseman Juuso Riikola didn’t skate with the team.

Defenseman Mark Friedman has missed the past 16 games with an upper-body injury practiced with the team.

Forward Evgeni Malkin (lower-body) and Kasperi Kapanen are progressing. They were rehabbing on their own and didn’t skate.

Goaltender Tristan Jarry is said he’s feeling 100 percent and that they pulled him from his last game for precautionary reasons.

“(The medical and training staff) didn’t want it to get any worse, and I think it was just the right time and the right moment to do it,” he said. “So it was just something that the staff decided and I was okay with it.”

Forward Teddy Blueger said that he’s making progress. He’s missed the past 10 games with an upper-body injury.

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic won’t play tonight. He could miss this week with an upper-body injury. Coach Bob Boughner said that it’s 100 percent not a head injury.