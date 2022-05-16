NHL Injury Updates: Flames, Stars, Panthers, Penguins, Lightning and Capitals

Danny Austin: Calgary Flames defenseman Chris Tanev missed last night’s game.

Dallas Stars: Forwards Roope Hintz (upper-body) and Luke Glendening (lower-body) missed last night’s game.

Erin Brown: Florida Panthers defensemen Aaron Ekblad and Ben Chiarot should both be good for Game 1 of round 2. Both were briefly unavailable for Game 6 against the Capitals.

Erin Brown: Panthers coach Andrew Brunette said that Mason Marchment will “probably not be available” for the start of their next series.

Abbey Mastracco: Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry and forward Sidney Crosby returned last night.

Frank Seravalli: Sources say that Crosby didn’t have a concussion. He had a headache after Game 5 and there was some concern that he had a concussion. He tested negative and it’s believed that he didn’t have any symptoms since then.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Penguins coach Mike Sullivan on their injuries: “Brian Dumoulin continues his rehab off the ice. His status has not changed. Brian Boyle is out week-to-week with a lower-body injury. Everyone else continues to progress – they are all game-time decisions.”

Joe Smith: Likely won’t get an update on Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brayden Point until today.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals forward Nicklas Backstrom on his nagging hip issue: “We’ll see what’s going to happen . We have some decisions to make. Those decisions aren’t finalized yet, so we’ll take it day by day.”

Samantha Pell: Backstrom: “The hip’s not going to be 100%. That’s something we all know. Some days are good. Some days are less good. That’s just life.”

Tom Gulitti: Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin said that he had a left shoulder injury and that he doesn’t need surgery. He was able to play through it with the help of injections and “magic pills.”

Sammi Silber: Capitals GM Brian MacLellan said that he believed Tom Wilson‘s knee injury would have kept him out of the entire playoffs.