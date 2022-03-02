NHL Injury Updates: Sabres, Blackhawks, Avs, Blue Jackets, Oilers, Islanders, Penguins and More

Sabres PR: Buffalo Sabres injury report.

Will Butcher – day-to-day with a lower-body injury

Drake Caggiula – out with an upper-body injury

Zemgus Girgensons – week-to-week with a lower-body injury

Vinnie Hinostroza – day-to-day with a lower-body injury

Henri Jokiharju – week-to-week with a lower-body injury

Colin Miller – week-to-week with an upper-body injury

Malcolm Subban – out with an upper-body injury

Jack Quinn – day-to-day with a lower-body injury

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks Jonathan Toews (concussion) and Calvin de Haan (groin) took part in yesterday’s practice.

Ben Pope: Blackhawks coach Derek King said that Toews has cleared concussion protocol and it’s up to him when he’s ready to return.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Blackhawks coach Derek King said that Jonathan Toews, Tyler Johnson, Calvin de Haan and Riley Stillman may be available for Thursday.

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Jeff Svoboda: Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Adam Boqvist is out with an upper-body injury and there is no timetable for when he could return.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Edmonton Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (upper-body) returned to Edmonton, so he’s ruled out for Thursday’s game in Chicago.

There is no timeline on when he’ll return but from understanding, he could be out for two to three weeks.

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal and defenseman Zdeno Chara (upper-body) missed last night’s game. They remain day-to-day and are doubtful for Thursday.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Teddy Blueger practiced in a full-contact jersey.

Coach Mike Sullivan said that forward Jason Zucker, who had core muscle surgery, hasn’t started skating yet and added: “He’s still rehabbing off the ice. He’s making progress, but his status hasn’t changed.”

Seth Rorabaugh: Penguins goaltender Louis Domingue (right foot) has been doing off-ice workouts before practice.

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Ben Gotz: Vegas Golden Knights forward Mattias Janmark has been placed on the IR.

Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals Joe Snively has a lingering upper-body injury according to coach Peter Laviolette and there is no timetable for his return.

Scott Billeck: Winnipeg Jets forward Cole Perfetti hasn’t started skating yet so he is a “ways away” according to coach Dave Lowry.