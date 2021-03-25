NHL Injury Updates: Sabres, Hurricanes, Blackhawks, Panthers, Wild, Sens, Penguins, Blues, Leafs, Knights and Caps

Sabres PR: Buffalo Sabres forward Rasmus Asplund left last night’s game early.

Chip Alexander: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said that he isn’t sure when forward Teuvo Teravainen will be able to return.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton on Kirby Dach: “No, unfortunately. But he does look good, doesn’t he?”

David Dwork: Florida Panthers coach Joel Quenneville on Aleksander Barkov: “He seems to be doing better today. We’re still holding him out for tomorrow. We don’t think it’s long term. We’ll see how he progresses over the next couple days.”

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild coach Dean Evason said they expect Matt Dumba to play tonight.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators forward Austin Watson will be out for four to six weeks and will be “a big loss for us,” according to coach DJ Smith.

Dan Kingerski: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Kasperi Kapanen was being evaluated for a lower-body injury and they expect an update .

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube on Colton Parayko practicing: “He looked fine. I don’t think he feels 100 percent or anything but I thought it looked good out there. It was good to get him out there with the team.”

Joshua Kloke: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that goaltender Frederik Andersen is day-to-day and that he shouldn’t be back for seven to 10 days.

Michael Augello: Keefe on Andersen: “There is no timeline attached, I’ve been told not to expect him for seven days.”

Jonas Siegel: That will give Jack Campbell a run of four or five games to see if he can grab and take hold of the No. 1 job.

David Schoen: Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo didn’t travel with the team to Colorado and is considered day-to-day. Forward Max Pacioretty skated yesterday on his own and is traveling with the team.

Tarik El-Bashir: Washington Capitals coach Peter Laviolette said they are hoping to have forward Alex Ovechkin (lower-body) in the lineup tonight. He practiced yesterday after having a maintenance day on Tuesday.

Samantha Pell: There wasn’t an update for Capitals forward Lars Eller. The still listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury.