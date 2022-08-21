NHL Like And No Like – The Central Division

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports

Here at NHL Rumors, we will take a quick look at some of the summer moves that we liked and some we are less enamored on. Again, these are fast impressions and do not shoot the messenger. Saturday began with the long-winded Pacific Division.

Anyway, let’s continue today with the Central Division

NHL Like And No Like – Central Division

Let’s start off with something a bit more calm than yesterday.

So, the Arizona Coyotes have a plan. They will play in a college building temporarily while bigger plans are hopefully allowed to go ahead in Tempe. It will be a very different season for the Coyotes and their fans.

While the Lawson Crouse signing was not too bad, the Zack Kassian trade was just sublime. Kassian may never be fully healthy again but Arizona ate up cap space ($3.2 million this year and next) and did get the 29th pick in 2022, a 2024 third, and a 2025 second round pick.

Kassian may not even be able to stay on the ice but yes weaponizing cap space.

Again, this will be something that just ticks off a fanbase but moving Alex DeBrincat the way Chicago did is just going to rub a fanbase like the Blackhawks off for maybe a decade. No matter what it ultimately brings in, there likely was a better way to proceed.

The return mattered little and Chicago remains far from done. Eventually, they will move the likes of Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane. Anything not bolted down of value will go as well. The long, painful rebuild has begun and no one likes how it started.

The Stanley Cup champions made a few moves as free agency approached. The Alexandar Georgiev trade and signing was reasonable. The Artturi Lehkonen extension was a solid move as well.

However, what will be interesting is the eight year extension granted to Valeri Nichushkin. Nichushkin showed his all-around ability plus a knack for scoring in bigger moments. The question is was last year a fluke and can he keep producing while playing around 19 minutes a night?

If he can, this becomes a great contract for most of it. If not, this is one that could hurt. File this one under the former and not the latter. Nichushkin fits in well with Colorado and his defense helped create scoring chances and offense.

Dallas honestly made just one move and that was for Mason Marchment. Marchment is a nice forward who should fit into Dallas’ top-six well. He may provide a scoring boost that was much lacking for the Stars last year. Marchment gets a thumbs up.. Other than that, It is all about Jake Oettinger watch.

The thing with Minnesota is that the Wild watched quite a few players walk away. Filip Gustavsson comes in from Ottawa as he gets a fresh start backing up Marc-Andre Fleury. The Swedish goalie could see more time than expected given Fleury’s age and history. Bill Guerin took a calculated risk here and one has to like that.

Simply, the sun rises and sets with Filip Forsberg staying in Nashville on an eight-year deal ($8.5 million AAV). The dollars arguably matter little here as the Predators needed to find a way to keep their talented sniper. Give David Poile credit for getting this one right. Forsberg could be a 40-50 goal scorer for several more years at least.

Last year, he tallied 42 goals in 69 games and 42 assists. With Matt Duchene by his side, Forsberg could eclipse that point total and Nashville may just need every one of those points.

A simple message is watch Forsberg challenge Kirill Kaprizov for most points in the division.

The St. Louis Blues were kind of a mixed bag this summer and there is still some unfinished business. However, the Robert Thomas eight-year extension ($8.125 million AAV) may be an underrated move that pays off. Thomas showed he could handle the extra ice time.

When his power-play numbers come up a little, look out! Thomas is going to be an excellent pivot for years. Just think, he is only 23!

The reality is that Winnipeg did not do much. At some point, they will have to address Mark Scheifele’s concerns again. Inevitably, they will have to stop kicking the can with Pierre-Luc Dubois. At what point, does the 24-year old get moved maybe? Signing him to one-year deals just prolongs the inevitable.

He does not want to stay in Winnipeg ultimately or that is what it seems. In the meantime, Kevin Cheveldayoff and company continue to fine-tune their mediocrity.

The Metropolitan and Atlantic Divisions come next week…