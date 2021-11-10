NHL News: Anaheim Ducks GM Bob Murray Resigns

Ducks GM Bob Murray resigns

Frank Seravalli: Statement from Bob Murray.

“I want to apologize to anyone adversely affected by my behavior. I vow to make changes to my life, starting with enrolling in a treatment program. I want to thank Henry and Susan Samueli, and Michael Schulman (chairman of the board, ocV!BE Sports & Entertainment), as working for them has been one of the highlights of my career. As I step away from the Ducks, I will focus my attention on where it should be: improving my life for the betterment of my family and friends.”

Statement from the NHL and Ducks ownership

NHL Publis Relations: Statement from the NHL on Bob Murray’s decision to resign.

“We support the decision by Bob Murray to resign his position as General Manager of the Anaheim Ducks. While we understand he is seeking appropriate counseling and treatment for his personal issues, there is no excuse and there is no place in our League for the type of behavior that was recently reported through the NHL Hotline. We thank the Ducks’ organization for its prompt and appropriate response to the Hotline reports. The League and its Clubs are committed to a safe and welcoming workplace across the NHL and will continue to take any and all action necessary to achieve that goal.

Statement from Ducks ownership

NHL.com: Statement from Anaheim Ducks owners Henry and Susan Samueli.

“First and foremost, we apologize on behalf of the organization to anyone affected by misconduct from Bob. We expect every member of our organization to be treated with respect and will not stand for abuse of any kind.

“Bob tendered his resignation this morning, while also informing us of his decision to enter an alcohol abuse program. While we do not condone his conduct, we fully support his efforts to improve his physical and mental health by asking for help.

“We will now begin a methodical, extensive search for a permanent general manager to lead us forward. We expect to complete this process no later than next summer.”