NHL News and Injuries: Avalanche, Canucks, Bruins, Stars, Panthers

Valeri Nichushkin was suspended for six months

Frank Seravalli: Sources say that Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin failed a drug test.

He violated the terms of the NHL and NHLPA Player Assistance Program and has been suspended for six months.

NHL/NHLPA Statement:

“The National Hockey League and National Hockey League Players’ Association announced today that forward Valeri Nichushkin of the Colorado Avalanche has been placed in Stage 3 of the Player Assistance Program of the NHLPA and NHL.

Under the terms of the joint program, Nichushkin will be suspended without pay for a minimum of six months and then will be eligible to apply for reinstatement.”

Carson Soucy was suspended for one game, Nikita Zadorov fined

NHL: Vancouver Canucks defenseman Carson Soucy was suspended for one game for cross-checking Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid.

NHL Player Safety: Canucks defenseman Nikita Zadorov has been fined $5,000 for cross-checking Oilers McDavid.

NHL Injury Notes

Amalie Benjamin: Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand skated yesterday and traveled with the team. He’s listed as day-to-day.

Evan Rawal: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews missed last night’s game with an illness.

Ryan Boulding of NHL.com: Avalanche forward Jonathan Drouin returned to the lineup after missing eight games with a lower-body injury.

Dallas Stars: Forward Roope Hintz left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Brien Rea: Hintz blocked a shot on the leg and then immediately got cross-checked in the back.

Elliotte Friedman: Stars coach Peter DeBoer said that they’ll have more injury info today on Hintz, Craig Smith and Chris Tanev.

Katie Engleson: Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice said that forward Vladimir Tarasenko and Sam Reinhart will be good to go for Game 5.

Dan Rosen: New York Rangers forward Filip Chytil missed last night’s game and is listed as day-to-day. He missed Game 4 with an illness. He’s also dealing with some soreness. Game 3 was his first game in 6 months. It’s not related to his previous upper-body injury.

Dan Rosen: Rangers forward Blake Wheeler practiced in a regular jersey.

Emily Kaplan: Wheeler was initially due to be cleared from his leg injury around June 1st. He is two-three weeks ahead of schedule and if the Rangers advance, he could become an option.

Taj: Rick Dhaliwal on the Donnie and Dhali show on Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko: “I’m still hearing he can be ready for Game 6 or 7. Looking more like Game 7. If that happens what do you do? “