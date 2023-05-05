NHL News and Injuries: Norris Finalists, Road Warriors, Pavelski, Lehkonen, Meier, Kane and Knies

James Norris finalists
NHL Public Relations: The three finalists for the James Norris Memorial Trophy: Adam Fox (Rangers), Erik Karlsson (Sharks) and Cale Makar (Avalanche).
Road Warriors
Stephen Whyno: The road teams have won 34 of the first 56 games of the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs.
Joe Pavelski climbing the list
Joseph Hoyt: Active playoff goal scorers.
Alex Ovechkin – 72
Sidney Crosby – 71
Joe Pavelski – 69
NHL injury updates
Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now: A Finnish report is saying that Colorado Avalanche forward Artturi Lehkonen won’t be able to compete in the World Championships because he broke a toe during their series against the Seattle Kraken. He did finish the series with the injury.
Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils coach Lindy Ruff said that forward Timo Meier is day-to-day.
Dan Rosen: New York Rangers forward Patrick Kane said they should know in a week or so if he will require surgery or not.
His lower-body injury hasn’t been right for a while. He thanks the Rangers training staff for getting him ready for games.
Elliotte Friedman: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that forward Matthew Knies not being able to finish the game was “not positive” and he didn’t give any further update.
Bennett Rock Bottom’d Knies pic.twitter.com/Zh8sblmy8R
— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) May 4, 2023
the overhead view of the Bennett-Knies drop looks so much worse pic.twitter.com/X7V41xHmHu
— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) May 5, 2023