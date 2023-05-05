NHL News and Injuries: Norris Finalists, Road Warriors, Pavelski, Lehkonen, Meier, Kane and Knies

James Norris finalists

NHL Public Relations: The three finalists for the James Norris Memorial Trophy: Adam Fox (Rangers), Erik Karlsson (Sharks) and Cale Makar (Avalanche).

Road Warriors

Stephen Whyno: The road teams have won 34 of the first 56 games of the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs.

Joe Pavelski climbing the list

Joseph Hoyt: Active playoff goal scorers.

Alex Ovechkin – 72

Sidney Crosby – 71

Joe Pavelski – 69

Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now: A Finnish report is saying that Colorado Avalanche forward Artturi Lehkonen won’t be able to compete in the World Championships because he broke a toe during their series against the Seattle Kraken. He did finish the series with the injury.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils coach Lindy Ruff said that forward Timo Meier is day-to-day.

Dan Rosen: New York Rangers forward Patrick Kane said they should know in a week or so if he will require surgery or not.

His lower-body injury hasn’t been right for a while. He thanks the Rangers training staff for getting him ready for games.

Elliotte Friedman: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that forward Matthew Knies not being able to finish the game was “not positive” and he didn’t give any further update.