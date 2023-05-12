NHL News and Injuries: Vezina Finalists, Pietrangelo, Nurse, Senators, Kraken, Canes, Devils and Leafs

Vezina Trophy Finalists

NHL Public Relations: The three finalist for ‘the goaltender adjudged to be the best at his position’ are Connor Hellebuyck (Jets), Ilya Sorokin (Islanders), and Linus Ullmark (Bruins).

Alex Pietrangelo suspended for one game

NHL Player Safety: Vegas Golden Knights forward Alex Pietrangelo was suspended for one game for slashing Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl.

Darnell Nurse was suspended for one game, and Jay Woodcroft was fined

NHL Player Safety: Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse was automatically suspended for one game for the violation of Rule 26.21, Instigating in the final five minutes of regulation. Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft was fined $10,000.

Darnell Nurse has been suspended one game FOR THIS: pic.twitter.com/lfrftYtZBG — Dustin Nielson (@nielsonTSN1260) May 11, 2023

Ryan Reynold and the Remington Group won’t be buying the Ottawa Senators

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: Ryan Reynold and the Remington Group won’t be submitting a $1 billion bid to buy the Ottawa Senators. The deadline for submitting bids is this Monday.

Sources say that the group had asked for exclusive rights with the City of Ottawa and the National Capital Commission to negotiate a deal for a new arena. They were looking for a 30-day negotiating window, and though they were committed to buying the team, it’s believed there wasn’t a guarantee to buy the team.

A league source said you can’t get exclusive rights as there are other bidders involved.

It’s not known if Reynolds will join another group. There had been seven interested groups.

The Kraken sign Ty Nelson

Seattle Kraken: Defenseman Ty Nelson signed a three-year entry-level contract that carries an AAV of $925,000.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes was in the lineup last night. Defenseman Ryan Graves returned to the lineup.

Tom Gulitti: Hughes took part in their warmup but didn’t do any line rushes.

Teuvo Teravainen skates again

Tom Gulitti: Carolina Hurricanes forward Teuvo Teravainen skated in a no-contact jersey again. He’s been out with a broken hand.

Matthew Knies progressing

Darren Dreger: It’s sounding like Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies is feeling better each day. He’ll need to get medical clearance to return and not sure that, that will happen before Game 5. The Leafs also played a strong game on Wednesday and coach Sheldon Keefe may not want to change the lineup.