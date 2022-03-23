NHL News and Injury Updates: Jets, Bieber and a Leafs Jersey, and Injuries from Around the League

Jets extend Reichel

TSN: The Winnipeg Jets have signed forward Kristian Reichel to a two-year, two-way contract with an AAV of $750,000.

He’s been playing for the AHL Manitoba Moose after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

Is the son of former NHLer Robert Reichel.

Justin Bieber helps design a Maple Leafs jersey for tonight’s game

TSN: Justin Bieber helped design the Toronto Maple Leafs Next Gen jersey that they will wear tonight.

It is the first ‘North American’ reversible jersey.

“We are excited to be able to take Next Gen to another level with this special uniform designed with our next generation in mind,” Leafs president and alternate governor Brendan Shanahan said. “The opportunity to collaborate with Justin and drew house to create such a unique alternate sweater will make it even more special for our fans and the team.”

We’ll be rocking the black and blue, hby? The Leafs x @drewhouse flipside jersey is here. pic.twitter.com/UqvnQdpPny — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) March 22, 2022

Injury Updates

Mike Chambers: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Ryan Murray is out with a (presumed hand) fracture and is out indefinitely according to coach Jared Bednar.

Zach Dooley: Los Angeles Kings forward Viktor Arvidsson and defenseman Tobias Bjornfot were on the ice yesterday in no-contact jerseys.

Dennis Bernstein: Forward Brendan Lemieux was also on the ice.

Nashville Predators: Defenseman Dante Fabbro is week-to-week with an upper-body injury,

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks coach Bob Boughner said that Timo Meier was able to put some pressure on his injured leg, so that was somewhat good news. He was getting tested last night.

Timo Meier to the #SJSharks dressing room after this play. Having trouble putting weight on the left leg pic.twitter.com/8MgkEf8jio — TEAL TOWN USA – A San Jose Sharks Podcast (@TEALTOWNUSA) March 23, 2022

St. Louis Blues: Defenseman Torey Krug left last night’s game after suffering an upper-body injury.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson is still in some discomfort after crashing into the board after a dangerous play from Dallas Stars forward Jamie Benn. Carlson was good enough to play last night.