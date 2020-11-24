NHL News and Rumors: Boston Bruins – McAvoy, Carlo, Chara and DeBrusk

Bruins couldn’t get long-term deals for McAvoy and Carlo

Matt Porter: Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney said that when he had contract talks with Charlie McAvoy and Brandon Carlo they discussed long-term deals “and it just didn’t work.”

He said that the uncertain financial landscape had impacted similar talks with Jake DeBrusk.

Bruins waiting on Chara

Connor Ryan: Bruins GM Sweeney when asked if there are any updates on UFA defenseman Zdeno Chara.

“Nope. Same status quo. Waiting to reconnect. … Zee continues to evaluate what the landscape of the league looks like.”

Kevin Paul Dupont: Look for Chara to sign a deal with the Bruins that was similar to his contract last season. (One-year with a $2 million base salary and $1.75 million in potential bonuses.)

Bruins sign DeBrusk to a two-year bridge deal

NHL.com: The Boston Bruins and Jake DeBrusk have agreed on a two-year contract worth $7.35 million. Bruins GM Don Sweeney on the signing.

“The landscape is just, there’s a lot of unknowns associated with where we’re going in the immediate future and hopefully things — with all the positive news associated with vaccines and the hopeful climate that could potentially exist — that we get back on track. … We had explored a longer-term deal and it’s probably on me that it didn’t come to fruition, and we focused on a shorter-term given the landscape and a little of the uncertainty.”

Puck Pedia: DeBrusk will carry a $3.675 million salary cap hit. The 24-year old is two years away from being an unrestricted free agent and will be owed a $4.41 million qualifying offer. Salary breakdown

2020-21: $2.5 million

2021-22: $4,85 million

Puck Pedia: The Bruins now have a projected salary cap space of $3.68 million with a 23-man roster – 14 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders.

Evan Marinofsky: “Jake DeBrusk’s deal is a great one for both sides. $3.675M doesn’t break the bank, but 2 years allows him to advance his value a lot for what should be a much better market.”

Jake DeBrusk, signed 2x$3.7M by BOS, is a very strong two-way scoring winger. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/u3lh2YySMX — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) November 23, 2020