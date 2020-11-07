NHL News and Rumors: Panthers, Rangers, Islanders, 2020-21 Season, and the Canadiens

Panthers and Weegar agree on a three-year deal

Elliotte Friedman: The Florida Panthers and defenseman Mackenzie Weegar agreed to a three year contract with a salary cap hit of $3.25 million.

2020-21: $2 million

2021-22: $3 million

2022-23: $4.75 million

Rangers and Lemieux avoid arbitration

Elliotte Friedman: The New York Rangers and Brendan Lemieux agreed on a two-year deal with a salary cap hit of $1.55 million.

Puck Pedia: The Rangers now have $880,000 in projected salary cap space. with 23 players under contract – 14 forwards, seven defense and two goalies.

Islanders buyout window

Arthur Staple: The New York Islanders buyout window closes today. “Only players with higher than $4-million cap hits can be bought out; only those on the club’s reserve list at this past season’s deadline, so no trade-and-buyout scenarios allowed.”

Islanders likely not buying anyone out.

NHL still hoping for a January 1st start

Pierre LeBrun: NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said a January 1st start date for the 2020-21 season “remains our objective.” The NHL and NHLPA return to play committee hasn’t met yet and there are no meeting scheduled.

A source has said that the top leaders of the NHL and NHLPA have been in contact with each other daily.

Byron likely not going anywhere … Perry an option?

Eric Engels of Sportsnet: (mailbag) Montreal Canadiens forward Paul Byron has three years left on his deal at a $3.4 million salary cap hit. The Canadiens depth at forward is pushing him down their depth chart. The Canadiens don’t have the salary cap issues that require them to move him if they don’t want to. If someone gets hurt, he can easily move up. He is worth more to them as player as opposed the return they’d get in a trade.

The Canadiens could add a draft to Byron and see if the Seattle Kraken would take him in the expansion draft.

Corey Perry is one player could see the Canadiens having interest in. The Anaheim Ducks are still paying him, so it may not cost too much to sign him – maybe under a $1 million.