NHL News and Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers, Boston Bruins, and Taylor Hall

Flyers GM Fletcher on Patrick and Hagg

Adam Kimelman: Philadelphia Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher didn’t have much of an update on forward Nolan Patrick. Patrick will be an RFA.

On if they’ll sign him to a one-year deal:

“I don’t comment on contract negotiations until they’re finished. Our focus with Nolan for the most part has been making sure we’re all doing our best to get him healthy. He continues to feel better and better and I continue to be optimistic that he’ll be a player for us next season and we’ll get to the all the other issues at the right time.”

Adam Kimelman: Fletcher after signing Robert Hagg to a two-year deal said it took only two phone calls: “It’s a market-value contract, it’s a fair contract. He’s a kid that earned that contract and deserved that contract.”

Could the Boston Bruins be in on Taylor Hall?

Nick Goss of NBC Sports Boston: The Boston Bruins forward are really top heavy and could use another top-six forward.

Could they have an interest in pending UFA Taylor Hall? TSN’s Frank Seravalli on TSN 1260 radio in Edmonton.

“One team I have my eyes on is the Boston Bruins. I think they’re a team that could be in the mix for Taylor Hall,” Seravalli said. “I think that they’ve got a lot of interesting decisions to make. You saw a report out there on Twitter (Sunday) about them potentially moving Torey Krug‘s (negotiating) rights. I think the final offer that was made to the Krug camp was (six years, $6.5 million per season). And clearly Krug feels he can get more elsewhere, but they’ve also got another really interesting piece as a restricted agent that I think would be a fantastic fit coming home to Edmonton potentially in a guy like Jake DeBrusk. “What do you do with him as an RFA, are you in a position where, with what he’s looking at potentially in a deal, is it too rich for them? Do they have to find a way to move on? And if they’re going to go after Taylor Hall, anyway, that would seem to suggest you wouldn’t need a guy like Jake DeBrusk. Boston is one team I have my eye on.”

The 28-year old Hall has dealt with some injuries during his career and has only played a full season once. Offering a six-year contract at $7 million or more would come with some risks.