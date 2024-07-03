NHL News: Blues, Senators, Stars, Ducks, and Kraken
Author

The St. Louis Blues extend Pavel Buchnevich

Chris Johnston: The St. Louis Blues have signed forward Pavel Buchnevich to a six-year contract extension with a salary cap hit of $8 million.

Matthew DeFranks: Salary breakdown

2025-26: $8 million (NTC)
2026-27: $6 million (NTC)
2027-28: $10 million (NTC)
2028-29: $11 million (NTC)
2029-30: $8 million (20-team NTC)
2030-31: $5 million (15-team NTC)

A no-trade goes into effect immediately for Buchnevich. He has a year left on his current contract.

NHL Rumors: Sabres, Oilers, Senators, Penguins, and the Canadiens

The St. Louis Blues acquire Mathieu Joseph

St. Louis Blues: The Ottawa Senators trade forward Mathieu Joseph and a 2025 third-round pick to the Blues for future considerations.

Shawn Simpson: “Joseph was a nice guy and good vibe guy with the Sens. But he wasn’t a leader like Paul. They’ve had to work to replace the leadership of Paul and Brown. So many mistakes by Dorion.”

The St. Louis Blues acquire Radek Faksa

St. Louis Blues: The Dallas Stars trade forward Radek Faksa to the Blues for future consideration.

Bruce LeVine: “Radek Faksa was a quality person and always fun to talk with in the room. At age 11 he moved 90 miles away from his home because hockey was the best path to a better life. He and his family will be missed. Best of luck on your next chapter.”

NHL Rumors: Mitch Marner, Martin Necas, and Jacob Trouba

The Anaheim Ducks acquire a defenseman from the Seattle Kraken

Seattle Kraken: The Kraken trade defenseman Brian Dumoulin to the Anaheim Ducks for a 2026 fourth-round pick.

Geoff Baker: “Trading Brian Dumoulin for a draft pick helps the #SEAKraken shed $3.15M in salary for next season, allowing them to accommodate yesterday’s FA signings plus upcoming Matty Beniers and Eeli Tolvanen contracts.”