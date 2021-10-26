NHL News: Bowman Steps Down, Blackhawks Weakly Fined After Jenner Report Released

PIerre LeBrun: Danny Wirtz has said that Chicago Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman “has stepped aside.”

Pierre LeBrun: As the Blackhawks look for a new GM, Kyle Davidson will take over as interim GM.

Ben Pope: Wirtz has told their lawyers to reach a “fair resolution” in the lawsuits.

Ben Pope: The lawyer, Susan Loggans, who represents both the Aldrich victims said that she is open to settlement discussions but is skeptical of a ‘fair resolution.’

The full Jenner report for those who want to read it. Some contents are disturbing

NHL Public Relations: The NHL has fined the Chicago Blackhawks $2 million for their inadequate handling of former video coach Brad Aldrich.

Larry Brooks: “A $2 Million fine levied by NHL against Blackhawks seems the equivalent of a $5,000 fine assessed against a player for concussing an opponent.”

“Having said that, today’s fine represents a direct and necessary response to the failure of the Club to follow-up and address the 2010 incident in a timely and appropriate manner,” Bettman continued. “And, this response should send a clear message to all NHL Clubs and all NHL personnel that inappropriate acts must be addressed in a timely fashion. In that regard, we also reiterate that the League has implemented a confidential and anonymous Hot Line, which is available at any time to all NHL personnel.”

The Jenner & Block, LLP report concluded: “after being informed of Aldrich’s alleged sexual harassment and misconduct with a player, no action was taken for three weeks…While there was a lack of recollection as to whether anyone else present in the meeting besides needed to or would take any additional steps, nothing was done by the other senior leaders to address the situation.”

GM Stan Bowman resigned today. The four members who were named in the report, Bowman, Al MacIsaac (as of today), John McDonough and Jay Blunk are no longer with the organization.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman will also meet with a few other people who are no longer with the Blackhawks who were also named in the report.

“With respect to Messrs. Cheveldayoff and Quenneville, who are currently employed by NHL Clubs other than the Blackhawks (the Winnipeg Jets and the Florida Panthers, respectively), I plan to arrange personal meetings in the near future with both individuals to discuss their roles in the relevant events as detailed in the Report. I will reserve judgment on next steps, if any, with respect to them.”

Frank Seravalli: $1 million of the $2 million fine will to “fund local organizations in and around Chicago community that provide counseling and training for, and support and assistance to, survivors of sexual and other forms of abuse.”

Ben Pope: “Most of the awful decisions the Blackhawks made were in 2010, but not all. They said this on May 13, at which point they’d never actually investigated their Aldrich handling: “Based on our investigation, we believe the allegations against the organization lack merit…”

Charlie Roumeliotis: If any of Jay Blunk, Stan Bowman, John McDonough and Al MacIsaac want to get back into the NHL, they will have to meet with Gary Bettman before they accept any position.