NHL News: Bowness, COVID Protocol, Waivers, Canadiens, Flames and Sabres

Bowness with a negative test

Matthew DeFranks: Dallas Stars coach Rick Bowness tested negative and needs one more negative test to be cleared to rejoin the team.

NHL COVID protocol

TSN: NHL COVID protocol absence related list.

Boston Bruins – Jaroslav Halak

Montreal Canadiens – Joel Armia

Ottawa Senators – Jacob Bernard-Docker and Shane Pinto

Vancouver Canucks – Travis Boyd, Jalen Chatfield, Thatcher Demko, Alex Edler, Adam Gaudette, Travis Hamonic, Jayce Hawryluk, Nils Hoglander, Braden Holtby, Bo Horvat, Quinn Hughes, Zack MacEwen, Marc Michaelis, Tyler Motte, Tyler Myers, Antoine Roussel, Brandon Sutter and Jake Virtanen.

Two put on waivers

Chris Johnston: The Carolina Hurricanes have put Jason Cotton on waivers. The Minnesota Wild have put Kyle Rau on waivers.

Michael Russo: The Wild put Rau on waivers as he hit the 10 game/30-day threshold. It’s the same situation they did the other day with Luke Johnson.

Canadiens sign Mysak

Montreal Canadiens: The Canadiens have signed Jan Mysak to a three-year, entry-level deal. The deal kicks in next season. Mysak has been playing with the Laval Rocket of AHL.

Flames sign Solovyov

Pat Steinberg: The Calgary Flames have signed their 2020 seventh-round pick Ilya Solovyov to a three-year, entry-level deal.

Solovyov is a 6’2 left-shot defenceman. Has played with KHL Dinamo Minsk this season. 2 goals and 9 points in 41 games.

Puck Pedia: Solovyov’s deal kicks in next season.

2021-22: $750,000 base salary, $70,000 signing bonus, $80,000 minors

2022-23: $750,000 base salary, $70,000 signing bonus, $80,000 minors

2023-24: $775,000 base salary, $70,000 signing bonus, $80,000 minors

Sabres sign Weissbach

Lance Lysowski: The Buffalo Sabres have signed 2017 seventh-round pick Linus Weissbach to a two-year, entry-level contract.

Weissbach recorded 40 points in 30 games at Wisconsin this past season.

John Vogl: Weissbach’s contract kicks in next season but it is possible that they sign him to an ATO this season to get into a few AHL games.