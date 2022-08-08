NHL News: Bruins Lock Up Bergeron, Krejci and Zacha and are Now Over the Cap

The Bruins re-sign Patrice Bergeron

Renaud Lavoie: The Bruins re-signed forward Patrice Bergeron to a one-year contract with a $1.5 million salary and a $1 million signing bonus. He’ll get a $2.5 million bonus for playing 10 games. He has a no-movement clause.

Conor Ryan: Bergeron said that he told Bruins GM Don Sweeney before the start of free agency on July 13th.

Joe Haggerty: Bergeron on if former agent and current Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes tried to get him to go to Montreal: “He’s known me for 20 years, so he knows me well enough to know that the Boston Bruins is the only place I wanted to be”

Patrice Bergeron, signed 1x$2.5M by BOS, is the best defensive forward in NHL history and just had quite possibly the best season of his 18-year career. He broke pretty much every 5v5 on-ice stat record in 2021-22 en route to a well-deserved Selke Trophy. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/L7KDoE4ooc — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) August 8, 2022

Patrice Bergeron has re-signed with the Boston Bruins to a one-year deal with an AAV of $2.5M with another $2.5 mil in attainable performances bonuses. Bergeron is still elite two-way center. Huge, important news for the Bruins! pic.twitter.com/ho8nI1ZYvX — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) August 8, 2022

Patrice Bergeron signs with Boston #NHLBruins He is still playing at a high level including producing nearly a point per game and a ton of shots. pic.twitter.com/yZ54iR05fj — Frozen Tools (@FrozenTools) August 8, 2022

The Bruins sign David Krejci

Joe Haggerty: The Bruins sign David Krejci to a one-year contract with a $1 million salary and potentially $2 million on performance bonuses.

David Krejci doesn’t have a 2021-22 player card obviously, but here’s how he profiled last season. Very wonky results, microstats would suggest he was his usual pure-playmaker self last time we saw him. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/FRv58JIlyz — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) August 8, 2022

David Krejci is returning to Boston! Krejci was still one of the best forward in the 2020-2021 season and he proved in TELH this last season how he’s great player as well. We expect that the deal between Krejci and the Bruins will be for one year. We’re waiting for more details. pic.twitter.com/D2AKWLEnnF — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) August 8, 2022

David Krejci signs with Boston #NHLBruins When he last played in the NHL he was an effective assist-heavy point producer who was also strong on the power play and in the faceoff circle. (He is already back in our player rankings…) pic.twitter.com/6MarnIJRH4 — Frozen Tools (@FrozenTools) August 8, 2022

The Bruins re-sign Pavel Zacha

Puck Pedia: The Boston Bruins have re-signed forward Pavel Zacha to a one-year contract with a $3.5 million salary cap hit.

Pavel Zacha has signed with the Boston Bruins to a one-year, $3.5M deal. In fact, Zacha had his best analytical year in this last season. This is a fair deal in our eyes. pic.twitter.com/lNFrio9VfW — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) August 8, 2022

The Bruins are over the cap ceiling

Puck Pedia: The Bruins are now $2.2 million over the salary cap after the Bergeron, Krejci, and Zacha contracts with 24 players under contract – 14 forwards, eight defense, and two goaltenders.

They could send a player down to become salary cap compliant and/or by placing either/both of Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk on the LTIR to start the season.

Puck Pedia: The Bruins will have a second buyout window open on Wednesday for three days. Players that have a $4 million or more salary cap hit can be bought out and they must have been on their roster at the trade deadline.