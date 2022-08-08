NHL News: Bruins Lock Up Bergeron, Krejci and Zacha and are Now Over the Cap
The Bruins re-sign Patrice Bergeron

Renaud Lavoie: The Bruins re-signed forward Patrice Bergeron to a one-year contract with a $1.5 million salary and a $1 million signing bonus. He’ll get a $2.5 million bonus for playing 10 games. He has a no-movement clause.

Conor Ryan: Bergeron said that he told Bruins GM Don Sweeney before the start of free agency on July 13th.

Joe Haggerty: Bergeron on if former agent and current Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes tried to get him to go to Montreal: “He’s known me for 20 years, so he knows me well enough to know that the Boston Bruins is the only place I wanted to be”

The Bruins sign David Krejci

Joe Haggerty: The Bruins sign David Krejci to a one-year contract with a $1 million salary and potentially $2 million on performance bonuses.

The Bruins re-sign Pavel Zacha

Puck Pedia: The Boston Bruins have re-signed forward Pavel Zacha to a one-year contract with a $3.5 million salary cap hit.

The Bruins are over the cap ceiling

Puck Pedia: The Bruins are now $2.2 million over the salary cap after the Bergeron, Krejci, and Zacha contracts with 24 players under contract – 14 forwards, eight defense, and two goaltenders.

They could send a player down to become salary cap compliant and/or by placing either/both of Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk on the LTIR to start the season.

Puck Pedia: The Bruins will have a second buyout window open on Wednesday for three days. Players that have a $4 million or more salary cap hit can be bought out and they must have been on their roster at the trade deadline.