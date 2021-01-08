NHL News: Bruins, Predators, Sabres, Lightning, Panthers and Devils

Bruins name a new captain

Boston Bruins: The Bruins have named Patrice Bergeron their new team captain.

Amalie Benjamin: The 35-year old Bergeron will be the 20th captain in Bruins history.

“To me, it’s to be myself,” Bergeron said. “I think leadership is all about making sure you’re able to surround yourself with great people, which I am, and also being able to connect with guys and speak from the heart when it’s needed, lead by example. I don’t think I’m going to change any of that stuff. I think I’m going to try to communicate and make sure we connect as a team and we create something special moving forward. But that being said, I think there’s a culture that’s been established here for many, many years and there’s been tremendous and amazing leaders and captains over the years. There’s been a culture that’s been in place. We’re going to try to carry that on.”

Preds loan Afanasyev to KHL

Adam Vingan: The Nashville Predators have loaned Egor Afanasyev to the CSKA of the KHL.

Sabres Girgensons out for the year

Zemgus Girgensons: (out six months after being injured on Monday and having surgery on Wednesday) “Thank you for all the well wishes! I was really looking forward to this season, so I’m very disappointed to miss it. We have a great group of guys in Buffalo and I can’t wait to see my teammates do well this year! I look forward to be being back on the ice as soon as possible.”

Lightning and Panthers to share an AHL team

Syracuse Crunch: The Tampa Bay Lightning have reached an agreement to allow the Florida Panthers to assign players to the team for the upcoming season.

Devils bring Vatanen back

NHL.com: The New Jersey Devils have signed defenseman Sami Vatanen to a one-year deal at $2 million. The Devils traded Vatanen to the Hurricanes at the trade deadline but didn’t play in any regular-season games due to a lower-body injury. He played in seven playoff games for them.