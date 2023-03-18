NHL News: Buffalo, Washington, Toronto, and Minnesota

Puckpedia: Now, the Devon Levi signing gives Buffalo flexibility in more ways than one. First, performance bonuses do not impact the Sabres like other teams. Overage is not a concern because Buffalo is not close to the salary cap.

The signing comes at three years for Levi. When one adds up the bonuses and such, this deal comes out to an AAV of $1.57 million. Consider how the goaltender has conquered Hockey East, it is not hard to ponder what Levi may do next in Buffalo.

Tarik-El Bashir: The Washington injury situation has been quite scary. However, what John Carlson experienced may be far more frightening than most realize. Carlson took a slap shot to the head right before Christmas Break. He has been out of the lineup ever since.

Carlson suffered a skull practice and severed temporal artery from the Brendan Dillon blast. Speculation suggests he could be back in the lineup by next Thursday against Chicago or sometime the following weekend. With around ten games left, Carlson knows the implications and it is his decision.

Chris Johnston: The Toronto Maple Leafs remain a little concerned after Noel Acciari took a blow to the head/jaw from Jesse Puljujarvi last night. Though he was able to hand off to Zach Aston-Reese, Acciari will not travel with the team to see how he is.

One cannot be too sure with head injuries given what has happened to players like Filip Forsberg and John Carlson this season.

Ted Wyman: So, the Winnipeg Jets play a waiting game with Pierre-Luc Dubois. Rick Bowness said that the call on Dubois getting into the lineup is on Dubois. If the center wants to play, that will be his decision. Now, the puck is on Dubois’ side of the ice.

Joe Smith: Now, the Minnesota Wild have had their share of injuries. While Kirill Kaprizov remains on track with his 3-4 week timetable, a group of players should return on Sunday including Marcus Foligno and Jonas Borden. That is huge for a Minnesota team trying to make the playoffs and maybe win the Central Division.

If the group of players do not come back on Sunday, expect it to not be much longer.