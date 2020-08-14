NHL News: Canadiens, Predators, Blue Jackets, Bruins, Flames, Canucks and Capitals

Julien in a Toronto hospital

Elliotte Friedman: Montreal Canadiens coach Claude Julien was admitted to the hospital Wednesday night with chess pains.

John Shannon: “Claude Julien had a stent inserted into a coronary artery. The procedure was carried out at St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto on Thursday. Doctors expect a full recovery. Julien will return to Montreal to recuperate.”

Elliotte Friedman: Kirk Muller will take over behind the bench for the rest of their series with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Hamhuis retires

Adam Vingan: Nashville Predators defenseman Dan Hamhuis has retired from the NHL.

Adam Vingan: Hamhuis had begun his career with the Predators. He played in 600 for the Predators and 1,148 overall in 16 NHL seasons.

Korpisalo’s impressive numbers

Dimitri Filipovic: Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo has put up some impressive numbers this postseason so far.

• .962 save % in 6 games

• Stopped first 57 shots he faced

• Shutout in do-or-die game

• Made 85 saves in single game

• Stopped 154 of 158 shots in 3 games since getting pulled

• Doing it vs. 1st and 4th highest scoring teams this season

Rask not feeling playoffs

Cory Lavalette: Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask: “I’m just trying to have fun and play the game. I’m not stressing too much about results and what not. It’s August and I haven’t played hockey in forever. So just go out there and have fun and see what happens, for me.”

Evan Marinofsky: Rask: “It doesn’t really feel like playoff hockey right now. There’s no fans. It feels like an exhibition game.”

Matt Porter: More context: I asked the first question, regarding goaltender interference/chippiness (is Carolina taking extra liberties with you, or is that just part of playoff hockey?) He took it in a different direction with his response.

Player notes

Mike Loftus: Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak missed yesterday’s game. Coach Bruce Cassidy on Pastrnak: “He was questionable from the game (Wednesday) afternoon. This morning he was getting treatment. Unfit to participate. We don’t believe it’ll be long-term … It’s a day-to-day thing, we hope. Obviously, targeting Saturday at noon.”

Eric Francis of Sportsnet: Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk left the game on three separate occasions. The last one could have put him in concussion protocol.

Brian Hedger: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Cam Atkinson was deemed unfit to play yesterday.

Patrick Johnston: Vancouver Canucks defenseman Jordie Benn is out of quarantine and is back skating with the team.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals coach Todd Reirden said that forward Nicklas Backstrom missed Game 2 as “he is in procotol.”

Reiden was referring to concussion protocol.