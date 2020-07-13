NHL News: Canadiens Sign Romanov … Blues Sign Perunovich … Wild Sign Kaprizov

Canadiens sign Romanov to an entry-level deal
PuckPedia: The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Alexander Romanov to a three-year entry-level deal. Romanov was drafted in the 2nd round of the 2018 NHL draft.
He’ll carry an $894,167 salary cap hit with an AAV of $1,177, 500.
Romanov will get signing bonuses of:
$92,500 Dec ’20
$46,250 Jul ’21
$46,250 Jan ’22
Chris Johnston: Romanov will get “Schedule A” bonuses of $212,500 in 2020-21 and $637,500 in 2021-22.
He has a European out-clause in the first two years of the deal.
He’ll burn a year of his deal this year.
Blues sign Perunovich to an entry-level deal
PuckPedia: The St. Louis Blues have signed defenseman Scott Perunovich to a two-year entry-level contract. Perunovich was drafted in the second round of the 2018 NHL draft.
His contract doesn’t kick in until next season.
He’ll get a maximum base salary, signing bonus with both A and B performance bonuses. Perunovich will have a $925,000 salary cap hit and a $3.775 AAV.
Wild finally able to sign Kaprizov
NHL: The Minnesota Wild have signed prospect Kirill Kaprizov to a two-year entry-level contract. He’ll join the team but is ineligible to play in any games.
“I will be honest with you, it feels really good to get this done,” Wild general manager Bill Guerin said. “We’re excited to have Kirill in the mix. We’re working with his agent right now to get the proper visas, things like that. We’re going to try to get him here as quickly as possible. Unfortunately, he won’t be able to play in any games here (in the Stanley Cup Qualifiers) but we’re going to get him in the mix and get him around his new teammates as quickly as we can.”