NHL News: Canadiens Sign Romanov … Blues Sign Perunovich … Wild Sign Kaprizov

Canadiens sign Romanov to an entry-level deal

PuckPedia: The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Alexander Romanov to a three-year entry-level deal. Romanov was drafted in the 2nd round of the 2018 NHL draft.

He’ll carry an $894,167 salary cap hit with an AAV of $1,177, 500.

Romanov will get signing bonuses of:

$92,500 Dec ’20

$46,250 Jul ’21

$46,250 Jan ’22

Chris Johnston: Romanov will get “Schedule A” bonuses of $212,500 in 2020-21 and $637,500 in 2021-22.

He has a European out-clause in the first two years of the deal.

He’ll burn a year of his deal this year.

Blues sign Perunovich to an entry-level deal

PuckPedia: The St. Louis Blues have signed defenseman Scott Perunovich to a two-year entry-level contract. Perunovich was drafted in the second round of the 2018 NHL draft.

His contract doesn’t kick in until next season.

He’ll get a maximum base salary, signing bonus with both A and B performance bonuses. Perunovich will have a $925,000 salary cap hit and a $3.775 AAV.

Wild finally able to sign Kaprizov

NHL: The Minnesota Wild have signed prospect Kirill Kaprizov to a two-year entry-level contract. He’ll join the team but is ineligible to play in any games.