NHL News: Canadiens Trade Casey DeSmith To Vancouver for Tanner Pearson
On the eve of NHL training camps, the Montreal Canadiens and Vancouver Canucks made a trade. The Canadiens sent goaltender Casey DeSmith to the Canucks for Tanner Pearson and a 2025 3rd round draft pick.

There was no salary retained in the trade.

As part of the deal and to account for the difference in salary so their was not retention involved, the Canucks sent a 3rd round draft pick in the 2025 NHL Draft to Montreal.

It was just a matter of time before the Canadiens were going to make a trade. After acquiring Casey DeSmith from the Penguins as part of the three-team blockbuster trade that sent Erik Karlsson to Pittsburgh from San Jose, many were wondering if the Canadiens were going to keep three goalies.

On Tuesday evening, the hockey world got the answer. DeSmith did not even make it to training camp for Montreal before being dealt. It was a crowded crease in Montreal with Sam Montembault and Jake Allen. Not to mention Cayden Primeau in the minors.

Not to mention general manager Kent Hughes had the ability to do this without putting Carey Price‘s salary on LTIR.

Pearson is coming off a hand injury last season with the Canucks. During the 2022-23 campaign, he recorded five points (one goal and four assists) in 14 games. There were questions entering this season for Vancouver about Pearson’s health. Pearson is ready to go after having multiple surgeries near his wrist. Now he gets a fresh start with the team he got injured against.

The Canadiens will have to get under the salary cap before the season starts. Right now Montreal is 10 percent over the cap which they are allowed to do in the offseason.

Expect another move to come.