NHL News: Carolina Hurricanes, and the Washington Capitals

The Carolina Hurricanes re-sign Jack Drury

Puck Pedia: The Carolina Hurricanes have re-signed RFA forward Jack Drury to a two-year contract with a salary cap hit of $1.725 million. When this deal expires he will be an RFA with arbitration rights and will be owed a $1.675 million qualifying offer.

2024-25: $775,000 salary and a $1 million signing bonus

2024-25: $1.675 million

The Carolina Hurricanes put Evgeny Kuznetsov on unconditional waivers

Walt Ruff: Evgeny Kuznetsov has been placed on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract.

Hurricanes GM Eric Tulsky: “Ultimately both sides agreed this was the best course of action for both the player and the team. We thank Evgeny for his time with the team and wish him and his family the best.”

Puck Pedia: Kuznetsov walks away from his $6 million salary. He received a $2 million signing bonus earlier this month from the Hurricanes.

Puck Pedia: Kuznetsov’s $3.9 million cap hit will be removed from the Hurricanes roster once he clears.

The Hurricanes will now have $13.85 million in projected salary cap space with 21 players under contract – 13 forwards, six defense and two goaltenders.

Their remaining RFAs include Martin Necas and Seth Jarvis.

Puck Pedia: Kuznetsov’s $3.9 million cap hit will be removed from the Washington Capitals roster.

The Washington Capitals are projected to be $10.27 million over the salary cap ceiling with 22 players under contract – 12 forwards, eight defense and two goaltenders.

Potential LTIR candidates include Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie.

