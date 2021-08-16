NHL News: Carolina Hurricanes, Detroit Red Wings, and the Winnipeg Jets

Hurricanes sign two of their second-round picks

Puck Pedia: The Carolina Hurricanes have signed 2021 second-round draft pick Ville Koivunen to a three-year entry-level deal. He’ll have an $850,833 salary cap hit and a $925,000 AAV.

Yr 1/2: $750,000 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $82,500 GP bonus, $80,000 in the minors.

Yr 3: $775,000 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $57,500 GP bonus, $80,000 in the minors.

Cap Friendly: The Hurricanes have signed 2021 second-round draft pick Aleksi Heimosalmi to a three-year entry-level deal. He’ll have an $850,833 salary cap hit and a $925,000 AAV.

Canes Prospects: “If Heimosalmi stays in Finland, his ELC will slide until he turns 20. This means that he can stay in Finland until the start of the 2023-24 season without burning a year of his contract.”

Red Wings sign Erne and Cossa

Puck Pedia: The Detroit Red Wings have signed 26-year old RFA forward Adam Erne to a two-year deal with a $2.1 salary cap hit.

2021-22: $1.8 million

2022-23: $2.4 million

Cap Friendly: The Red Wings have signed 2021 first-round pick, 15th overall, Sebastian Cossa to a three-year entry-level contract.

Yr 1: $925,000 salary, $850k type ‘A’ performance bonuses, $10.5k junior salary

Yr 2: $925,000 salary, $850k ‘A’ bonuses

Yr 3: $925,000 salary, $850k ‘A’ bonuses

Jets sign their third-round pick

Puck Pedia: The Winnipeg Jets have signed 2021 third-round pick Dmitri Kuzmin to a three-year entry-level deal. He’ll carry an $820,000 salary cap hit and an $867,000 AAV.

Yr 1: $750,000 salary and $80,000 in the minors.

Yr 2: $750,000 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $82,500 GP bonus, $80,000 in the minors.

Yr 3: $775,000 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $57,500 GP bonus, $80,000 in the minors.