NHL News: Chicago Blackhawks, Colorado Avalanche, and the Florida Panthers

Chicago Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz dies

NBC Sports Chicago: Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz died yesterday at 70 years old after a brief illness.

“Our hearts are very heavy today,” Rocky’s son and Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz said in a statement. “Our dad was a passionate businessman committed to making Chicago a great place to live, work and visit, but his true love was for his family and close friends. He was a loving father, a devoted husband to Marilyn, a brother, a nephew, an uncle and a doting grandfather to his six remarkable grandchildren. His passing leaves a huge hole in the hearts of many and we will miss him terribly.”

Rocky took over the team from his dad Bill in 2007.

The Blackhawks sign Sam Savoie

NBC Sports Chicago: The Chicago Blackhawks have signed 2022 third-round draft pick Sam Savoie to a three-year entry-level contract with an $878,333 salary cap hit.

Puck Pedia: Savoie will have an AAV of $950,000.

Year 1: $775,000 salary, $95,000 signing bonus, $80,000 GP Bonus, and $82,500 in the minors

Year 2: $775,000 salary, $95,000 signing bonus, $80,000 GP Bonus, and $82,500 in the minors

Year 1: $800,000 salary, $95,000 signing bonus, $55,000 GP Bonus, and $82,500 in the minors

The Avalanche sign Nikolai Kovalenko

Puck Pedia: The Colorado Avalanche sign 2018 sixth-round pick, forward Nikolai Kovalenko to a two-year entry-level contract with a $896,250 cap hit and a $925,000 AAV.

Year 1: $832,500 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $70,000 in the minors, and a European Assignment Clause

Year 2: $775,000 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $57,500 GP bonus, and $70,000 in the minors

The Panthers sign Eetu Luostarinen

Puck Pedia: The Panthers sign Eetu Luostarinen to a three-year contract extension with a $3 million salary cap hit.

2023-24: $1 million salary and a $2.5 million signing bonus

2024-25: $1 million salary and a $2 million signing bonus

2025-26: $1 million salary and a $1.5 million signing bonus

The deal buys one year of unrestricted free agency.