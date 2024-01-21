NHL News: Corey Perry Expected To Sign with Edmonton Oilers
According to reports, the Edmonton Oilers will be signing forward Corey Perry to a one-year deal worth the league minimum.


This was an intensive process for Perry and his camp. There were several teams interested in Perry during this process, including the Florida Panthers, New York Rangers, and his former team, the Tampa Bay Lightning.

With the Oilers and Perry closing in on a deal, he could enter Edmonton’s lineup as early as this week.

Corey Perry signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Blackhawks in the off-season. The deal was worth $4 million.

Back on November 30th, the Chicago Blackhawks terminated Perry’s contract after he “engaged in conduct that was unacceptable and in violation of both the terms of his Standard Player’s Contract and the Blackhawks’ internal policies intended to promote professional and safe work environments.”

In 16 games with the Blackhawks this season, he recorded nine points (four goals and five assists).

Perry is still a valuable player in this league. He has adjusted his first-line game to be a depth player in an organization. Perry played with the Anaheim Ducks, the Montreal Canadiens, the Dallas Stars, the Lightning, and the Blackhawks.

Perry went to the Stanley Cup Final four times, winning one Stanley Cup with the Ducks back in 2007.

The Edmonton Oilers had been looking to add a bottom-depth forward at the NHL Trade Deadline. Perry is the type of player general manager Ken Holland wanted.

In addition to Perry, the Oilers are expected to get Dylan Holloway back from the AHL after recovering from his injury; this is a massive boost to their group as the Oilers are in the middle of a 13-game winning streak.

 