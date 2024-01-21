NHL News: Corey Perry Expected To Sign with Edmonton Oilers

According to reports, the Edmonton Oilers will be signing forward Corey Perry to a one-year deal worth the league minimum.

Sounds like there is traction being made between the #LetsGoOilers and free agent veteran F Corey Perry. Decision could come soon. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) January 21, 2024

As per @TheFourthPeriod can confirm, all signs point to Perry heading to Oilers, announcement could come as early as Monday. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) January 21, 2024



This was an intensive process for Perry and his camp. There were several teams interested in Perry during this process, including the Florida Panthers, New York Rangers, and his former team, the Tampa Bay Lightning.

If it is Edmonton, and it looks like it is, you could see him in their lineup as soon as this week. Perry has been skating and training and can play his way back into game shape.#Oilers have a bye week break and after All-Star, they don’t play again until Feb. 6. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 21, 2024

With the Oilers and Perry closing in on a deal, he could enter Edmonton’s lineup as early as this week.

Corey Perry signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Blackhawks in the off-season. The deal was worth $4 million.

Back on November 30th, the Chicago Blackhawks terminated Perry’s contract after he “engaged in conduct that was unacceptable and in violation of both the terms of his Standard Player’s Contract and the Blackhawks’ internal policies intended to promote professional and safe work environments.”

In 16 games with the Blackhawks this season, he recorded nine points (four goals and five assists).

Perry is still a valuable player in this league. He has adjusted his first-line game to be a depth player in an organization. Perry played with the Anaheim Ducks, the Montreal Canadiens, the Dallas Stars, the Lightning, and the Blackhawks.

Perry went to the Stanley Cup Final four times, winning one Stanley Cup with the Ducks back in 2007.

The Edmonton Oilers had been looking to add a bottom-depth forward at the NHL Trade Deadline. Perry is the type of player general manager Ken Holland wanted.

Corey Perry, reportedly signing with EDM, is a veteran bottom six utility player who’s physical, responsible with the puck, and useful in front of the net. One of the slowest skaters in the league, but still an effective two-way player. #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/G6C580nvGR — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) January 21, 2024

In addition to Perry, the Oilers are expected to get Dylan Holloway back from the AHL after recovering from his injury; this is a massive boost to their group as the Oilers are in the middle of a 13-game winning streak.