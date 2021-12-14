NHL News: COVID Cases on the Rise in the NHL

In and out of COVID protocol

Conor Ryan: The Boston Bruins have placed forward Brad Marchand in COVID protocol.

Conor Ryan: The Bruins have placed forward Craig Smith in COVID protocol.

Conor Ryan: A 10-day quarantine for Smith would mean he’d miss six games and not be eligible to return until December 27th.

Calgary Flames: Forwards Sean Monahan and Milan Lucic, as well as defenseman Noah Hanifin, have been placed in COVID protocol.

Ryan Pike: “ For context, the #Flames have had positive tests spanning at least one player from every forward line and defensive pairing that played against Boston on Saturday night. So far.”

Micahel Russo: Carolina Hurricanes players who tested positive and were added to the COVID protocol list today – Ian Cole, Steven Lorentz, Jordan Staal and Andrei Svechnikov.

Sara Civ: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour on the players that are stuck in quarantine: “They’re not getting sick but they have to pay the price for it. It’s super frustrating, especially on the road.”

Cory Lavalette: “The Hurricanes think they can use a medical emergency flight to maybe get Aho, Jarvis and the team staff home for Christmas. They’re working on it.”

Sara Civ: Brind’Amour continued: “This is the good thing about the vaccine, this was the whole point of the vaccination — the guys aren’t getting sick. We’ve done what we can do.”

Colorado Avalanche: Defenseman Devon Toews was put in COVID protocol.

Helene St. James: Detroit Red Wings defenseman Marc Staal is out of COVID protocol.

Helene St. James: Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi said that after having COVID, he is not changing his stance on getting vaccinated.

Edmonton Oilers: Forward Ryan McLeod was put in COVID protocol.

David Dwork: Florida Panthers forward Ryan Lomberg has been placed in COVID protocol.

New York Islanders: The Islanders have placed forward Mathew Barzal in COVID protocol.

CanucksArmy: Vancouver Canucks defenseman Luke Schenn has been placed in COVID protocol.

Hurricanes – Wild game postponed

NHL Public Relations: “The National Hockey League announced that, as a results of four additional Carolina Hurricanes Players entering the NHL’s COVID Protocols earlier today, the team’s game tonight against the Minnesota Wild will be postponed. The decision was made following consultation by the NHL’s, NHLPA’s and Club’s medical groups. The League will provide a further update tomorrow.”