NHL News: COVID Protocol List, Games Postponed, Sharks Fined, and Lehtonen Waiting

COVID protocol list grows

Dobber Hockey: Players on the NHL’s COVID protocol related absences.

Anaheim Ducks – Danton Heinen, Ben Hutton, Jacob Larsson and Anthony Stolarz.

Boston Bruins – Jake DeBrusk, David Krejci, Sean Kuraly, David Pastrnak and Craig Smith.

Montreal Canadiens – TBA.

New York Islanders – Noah Dobson.

New York Rangers – Phillip Di Giuseppe and Brett Howden.

Vancouver Canucks – Travis Boyd.

Elliotte Friedman: Boyd is on the list as he has to go through provincial quarantine.

Larry Brooks: It will be day 10 for Di Giuseppe being on the list and day 2 for Howden.

Three Canadian teams have games postponed

NHL PR: Statement from the NHL on postponing games.

“The National Hockey League announced today that, as a result of two Montreal Canadiens Players being in the NHL’s COVID Protocols, the team’s games have been postponed through Sunday, March 28. Pending test results in the coming days, it is expected that the Canadiens will be able to re-open their facilities for practice on Monday, March 29. The decision was made by the League’s, NHLPA’s and Club’s medical groups.

Pierre LeBrun: “One of the impacts, I believe, will be the NHL having to schedule games past Monday, May 10, which it had been able to avoid so far. But the schedule is so jammed in the second half, I think it’s unavoidable for Montreal and Edmonton. Which will delay the start of the playoffs.”

Fines for Sharks

NHL: The NHL has fined San Jose Sharks forward Kurtis Gabriel $3,017.24, coach Bob Boughner $5,000, and the organization a conditional fine of $25,000 which will be levied if a similar inappropriate behavior occurs prior to a game before March 22, 2022.

Kurtis Gabriel hunting his target 🦈 pic.twitter.com/M41ZB4CkX0 — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) March 23, 2021

Lehtonen still waiting on immigration

Aaron Portzline: Have been told that Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Mikko Lehtonen could be meeting with immigration officials as early as tomorrow.