NHL News: COVID Protocol, Waivers and Injury Updates

Chris Ryan: The New Jersey Devils will return to full practicing tomorrow. They’ve been on COVID shutdown for two weeks. Players are expected to come off the COVID protocol related absence list.

Kyle Palmieri went on the list before the 2nd game in Buffalo. The other 4 who came off today went on the day after. If they’re on the same timeline at this point, the 5 guys below Travis Zajac could come off tomorrow. Connor Carrick’s IG post suggests he’s coming off as well. pic.twitter.com/xSuLoNi0Vh — Corey Masisak (@cmasisak22) February 13, 2021

David Pagnotta: Players who came off the NHL’s COVID protocol absence list yesterday: Taylor Hall, Ryan Carpenter, Anthony Duclair, Nick Bjugstad, Joel Eriksson Ek, Marcus Johansson, Jared Spurgeon, Andreas Johnsson, Janne Kuokkanen; Michael McLeod; Kyle Palmieri, and Pavel Zacha.

Edmonton Oilers: Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi is eligible to resume team activities.

Neal on waivers

Elliotte Friedman: The Edmonton Oilers have put forward James Neal on waivers.

Adrian Dater: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that Nathan MacKinnon, Devon Toews and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare should all be good to go for today against the Golden Knights.

TSN 1200: Ottawa Senators coach DJ Smith said that defenseman Erik Brannstrom is traveling with the team and has been skating. They are not going to rush him.

Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch: St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko was on the ice skating with teammates yesterday. His return is not imminent – likely several weeks away.

“It was awesome,” said forward Zach Sanford of seeing Tarasenko back on the ice. “I haven’t been on the ice with him for a while but he can still rip the puck like he always could. It’s good to have him back and come to Phoenix with us and be a part of these practices.”

Next week will be five months after his surgery and he’ll be re-examined then.

Defenseman Marco Scandella missed his fourth consecutive game yesterday with an upper-body injury.

Forward Sammy Blais missed his second straight game.

Chris Pinkert of NHL.com: Blues forward Jaden Schwartz missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Joe Smith: The Tampa Bay Lightning announced that forward Anthony Cirelli will be out week-to-week.

Chris Johnston: Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell was on the ice yesterday. It was the first time since he was injured against the Calgary Flames back on January 24th.

