NHL News: Coyotes, Penguins, Maple Leafs, Ducks, and Del Zotto Retires

The Coyotes put Liam Kirk on waivers

Cap Friendly: The Arizona Coyotes placed forward Liam Kirk on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract.

The Coyotes sign two PTOs

Cap Friendly: The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Ryan Dzingel and defenseman Peter Diliberatore to PTOs.

The Coyotes sign GM Bill Armstrong to an extension

Phase 2 has begun. The #1 GM in sports, Bill Armstrong, agreed to a multi-year contract extension. We are building something here that is built to last. In GMBA we trust! pic.twitter.com/iUOhjXUUkQ — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) September 6, 2023

The Penguins hire Doug Wilson

Pittsburgh Penguins: The Penguins hire former San Jose Sharks GM Doug Wilson to be a Senior Advisor of Hockey Operations.

“Wilson will provide counsel, opinions, and expertise to hockey operations leadership on all matters including personnel decisions.”

The Maple Leafs sign Noah Gregor to a PTO

Chris Johnston: The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Noah Gregor to a PTO.

Noah Gregor has signed a PTO with TOR. He’s a depth offensive winger. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/xMC1EcwsRh — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) September 6, 2023

Ducks Tristan Luneau ELC breakdown

Cap Friendly: Salary breakdown of Tristan Luneau’s three-year entry-level contract with the Ducks. He carries a $950,000 AAV and an $896,667 salary cap hit.

2023-24: $775,000 salary, a $95,000 signing bonus and $80,000 in performance bonuses.

2024-25: $775,000 salary, a $95,000 signing bonus, and $80,000 in performance bonuses.

2025-26: $855,000 salary, and a $95,000 signing bonus.

Michael Del Zotto retires

NHL.com: Defenseman Michael Del Zotto retired from the NHL after 13 seasons. He played with the Ottawa Senators, Columbus Blue Jackets, St. Louis Blues, Anaheim Ducks, Vancouver Canucks, Philadelphia Flyers, Nashville Predators and New York Rangers.

“Today is a bittersweet day,” Del Zotto posted on Instagram on Wednesday. “I was fortunate enough to play 14 years of professional hockey. The blood, sweat, tears, broken bones, triumph, heartbreak and sacrifice were worth every second. So were the many amazing relationships I made along the way.”