NHL News: Coyotes, Wild, Ducks, Blues, and the Salary Cap Floor

The Coyotes re-sign Matias Maccelli and Ivan Prosvetov

Craig Morgan: The Arizona Coyotes have re-signed forward Matias Maccelli to a three-year contract with a $3.425 million salary cap hit.

2023-24: $3 million

2024-25: $3.025 million

2025-26: $4.25 million

Puck Pedia: Maccelli will be owed a $4.1 million qualifying offer. He’ll be arbitration eligible and two years away from being a UFA.

Puck Pedia: The Arizona Coyotes have re-signed goaltender Ivan Prosvetov to a one-year contract with a $775,000 cap hit.

He’ll get $775,000 in the NHL, $225,000 in the minors, with $300,000 guaranteed.

The Wild re-sign Brandon Duhaime

Elliotte Friedman: The Minnesota Wild have re-signed forward Brandon Duhaime to a one-year contract with a $1.1 million cap hit.

Joe Smith: Duhaime: “It’s awesome. I’ve only heard nightmares about arbitration, so I was really hoping it wouldn’t go there.” Said he hopes to eventually sign long-term

The Ducks re-sign Lukas Dostal

Eric Stephens: The Anaheim Ducks have re-signed goaltender Lukas Dostal to a two-year contract extension.

2023-24: Two-way at $775,000 in the NHL and $325,000 in the minors.

2024-25: One-way at $850,000.

The Blues re-sign Alexey Toropchenko

St. Louis Blues: The Blues have re-signed forward Alexey Toropchenko to a two-year contract with a $1.25 million salary cap hit.

Puck Pedia: The Blues now have $325,000 in projected salary cap space with 23 roster players – 13 forwards, 8 defense and 2 goalies.

