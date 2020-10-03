NHL News: Devils, Wild, Jets, Sabres, Blue Jackets, and Maple Leafs

Nasreddine will remain with the Devils

Corey Masisak: New Jersey Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald confirms that former interim head coach Alain Nasreddine will return as their assistant coach.

Wild re-sign Soucy for three years

Puck Pedia: The Minnesota Wild have re-signed 26-year old defenseman Carson Soucy to a three-year contract with a $2.75 million salary cap hit.

Soucy’s one-year, $750,000 deal ended and he didn’t play enough NHL games to remain a restricted free agent. He would have been a Group 6 UFA.

Puck Pedia: The Wild now have $9.2 million in projected salary cap space with 20 players under contract – 11 forwards, seven defense and two goaltenders.

The Wild still have restricted free agents in Luke Kunin and Jordan Greenway.

Jets re-sign Brossoit

Darren Dreger: The Winnipeg Jets have re-signed goaltender Laurent Brossoit to a one-year contract worth $1.5 million.

Sabres sign Oglevie

Sabres PR: The Buffalo Sabres have signed forward Andrew Oglevie to a two-year contract with a $750,000 AAV.

Blue Jackets re-sign Sherwood

Puck Pedia: The Columbus Blue Jackets have re-signed forward Kole Sherwood to a one-year contract extension. He’ll get $735,000 in the NHL and $70,000 in the minors.

Sherwood has been loaned to the KHL.

Maple Leafs extend Malgin

Kristen Shilton: The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Denis Malgin to a one-year contract extension worth $700,000.