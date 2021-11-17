NHL News: Dion Phaneuf Retires From the NHL

Steve Simmons of the Toronto Sun: Defenseman Dion Phaneuf officially retired from the NHL, two years after his final game with the Los Angeles Kings.

The Toronto Maple Leafs honored their former captain before last night’s game against the Nashville Predators.

Salutegate still follows Phaneuf in Toronto and it has bothered him for a while on how he handled it.

“That still bothers me,” said Phaneuf in a wide-ranging interview. “I was the captain. I didn’t handle that well. I should have been better. I needed to be. I take responsibility for that. If I could ever have a do-over, that’s the one I’d want. That’s the one I’ve thought about a lot.”

TSN: Dion Phaneuf wants to get into management one day and hopes he can do so with the Toronto Maple Leafs according to TSNs Chris Johnston.

“Well that’s certainly what Dion himself hopes happens here, James. And look, he’s got a young family, he’s based out of Los Angeles. He told me he wants to see his daughter grow up a little bit more before he jumps into his next career. But he has job shadowed in the past with Brendan Shanahan, the Leafs president, and he does envision a post- hockey playing career somewhere in a front office and he would like to work here in Toronto if that could be worked out at some point down the line.”

We should remember Phaneuf for his exceptional tenure with the Flames as opposed to the “Pha-goof” years with the Leafs pic.twitter.com/6zsXDsmHYT — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) November 16, 2021