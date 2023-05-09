NHL News: Draft Lottery, Canucks Fined, Tatar Fined, Kokko, Graves, and Samsonov

The Chicago Blackhawks win the NHL Draft Lottery

Sportsnet: Draft lottery results.

16. Calgary Flames

15. Nashville Predators

14. Pittsburgh Penguins

13. Buffalo Sabres

12. Ottawa Senators (pick goes to Arizona Coyotes)

11. Vancouver Canucks

10. St. Louis Blues

9. Detroit Red Wings

8. Washington Capitals

7. Philadelphia Flyers

6. Arizona Coyotes

5. Montreal Canadiens

4. San Jose Sharks

3. Columbus Blue Jackets (-1)

2. Anaheim Ducks (-1)

1. Chicago Blackhawks (+1)

Should GMs be present at the Draft Lottery?

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast, talking about whether all the GM’s of teams that are in the draft lottery should attend.

Friedman: “I don’t think there’s a day that shakes the league as much as teh Draft Lottery does. Like one of the things I’ve had a big argument about with people is, I think all GMs should be there. And I got hard pushback from teams about this.”

Marek: “Why?”

Friedman: “And they said. ‘Elliotte, you do not understand the disappointment that it causes.'”

Marek: “Ahhhhh!

Friedman: “Yeah! I’m just repeating what was said to me.

Marek: “Big tough hockey guys are going to have a sad.

Friedman: “You get crushed in this thing and I don’t want people to see.’

Marek: “Listen, Elliotte — of all 32 general managers in the NHL, how many do you think publicaly have referenced “for the good the game? My guess is about 32 at various points. We’re doing this for the good of the game.

I’m with you Elliotte. You know what’s the right thing for the good of the game? Go.

Friedman: “Yeah.”

Marek: “Because it puts even more heat, it puts more shine, it puts more significance on this Lottery.”

The Canucks were fined $50,000

Rick Dhaliwal: The Vancouver Canucks were fined $50,000 for having on-ice sessions with players after the season had ended, skates were in mid-April (17th to 23rd). That was in violation of the CBA.

The Sedin twins worked with up to six players, including Dakota Joshua and Jack Studnicka.

Ben Kuzma: Canucks GM Patrik Allvin: “I was surprised by it,” said Allvin. “We had several players, who were in discussions for the world championship and players going through rehab and sticking around Vancouver.

“We had some young players who couldn’t go down to Abbotsford, who asked for extra help. We wanted to help, so I’m very surprised by the fine.”

“But at the end of the day, it’s my responsibility.”

Tomas Tatar fined

Mike Morreale: New Jersey Devils forward Tomas Tatar was fined $5,000 for high-sticking Carolina Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho in Game 3. He received a two-minute high-sticking penalty on the play.

The Kraken sign Niklas Kokko

Cap Friendly: The Seattle Kraken have signed 2022 second-round pick, 58th overall, goaltender Niklas Kokko to a three-year entry-level contract with a $923,333 cap hit and a $950,000 AAV.

2023-24: $775,000 salary, $95,000 signing bonus and $80,000 GP bonus.

2024-25: $855,000 salary and a $95,000 signing bonus.

2025-26: $855,000 salary and a $95,000 signing bonus.

NHL Injuries

Sam Kasan: The New Jersey Devils were all hand on deck at practice. Everyone was present including defenseman Ryan Graves (upper-body).

Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe on goaltender Ilya Samsonov

“‘Sammy’ is feeling much better today so that’s a positive,” Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said Monday. “He’s going to get some tests and stuff, an MRI, done today so we have a better idea what’s happening with him.

“We have a bit of time on our side here, both today and tomorrow. So we can use that time and get a better sense of where he’s at.”