NHL News: Edmonton Arena Flood, Blackhawks, Canadiens, Golden Knights, Lady Byng and Masterton Finalists

Rogers Place in Edmonton suffers some flooding

Rogers Place: (Statement) “A significant storm came through #yeg earlier this evening. As a result, #RogersPlace has suffered some water damage to the terminus of Ford Hall, along with some smaller leaks in other parts of the building.

We are assessing the damage & at this time are confident that it will not hamper our planning & preparation & we will be ready to host the return of hockey as hub city. We will share more information as it becomes available.”

Blackhawks signed Suter

Chicago Blackhawks: The Blackhawks have signed forward Pius Suter to a one-year contract with a salary cap his of $925,000.

Suter recorded 30 goals and 23 assists in 50 games in the Swiss National League-A last season and earned the league MVP award.

Chris Johnston: Nine teams were interested in signing Suter. The Blackhawks landed as Suter liked the fit and their track record with undrafted European players.

Romanov still waiting on his visa

Eric Engels: Newly signed Montreal Canadiens defenseman Alexander Romanov is hoping to have his visa by the weekend. If he receives it, he’ll head to Canada early next week.

Arpon Basu: If Romanov is traveling early next week, it would make sense to head straight to Toronto and quarantine there. It might allow him to get his four COVID tests over four days. Players are required four negative tests before they are allowed into the NHL bubble.

Vegas loses their AHL coach

SinBin.Vegas: Rocky Thompson, the AHL coach of Vegas, has left the organization and is taking a job with another organization.

Chris Johnston: It wouldn’t be a surprise if Thompson ended with the San Jose Sharks organization.

Lady Byng Trophy finalists

David Satriano of NHL.com: Lady Byng Trophy finalists were announced – Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche), Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) and Ryan O’Reilly (Blues).

Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy finalists

The PHWA: Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy finalists were announced – Stephen Johns (Stars), Oskar Lindblom (Flyers), and Bobby Ryan (Senators).